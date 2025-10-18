  • home icon
  "THE it boy for a reason": Fans react as BTS' Jimin reportedly garners highest Media Impact Value for a K-pop artist at Paris Fashion Week 2025

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 18, 2025 19:16 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin for Dior (Image via Instagram/@dior, @j.m)

On Saturday, October 18, the leading fashion analytics firm, Launchmetrics, reported that BTS' Jimin garnered over $33.8 million in MIV, otherwise known as Media Impact Value, for Dior. This was through the idol's recent appearance at the SS26 Paris Fashion Week as the luxury brand's ambassador for Dior's Spring/Summer 2026 women's fashion show.

With this recent achievement, the idol stands as the K-pop idol with the highest MIV across the four major fashion weeks this year, such as Paris, Milan, London, and New York. Additionally, this also puts Jimin among the top celebrities who were the driving force for Dior at the SS26 Paris Fashion Week.

The other celebrities who stand alongside Jimin are BLACKPINK's Jisoo with $30.5 million MIV, Jennifer Lawrence with $7.5 million MIV, Mikey Madison with $4.8 million MIV, and lastly, Greta Lee with $3.7 million MIV. When this news landed on the internet, fans and netizens were impressed with the idol's global and multi-dimensional influence.

They also praised the idol for his historical achievement and celebrated the same. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"THE it boy for a reason" said a fan
More fans and netizens shared their reactions to BTS' Jimin's recent achievement as the K-pop artist with the highest MIV across four major fashion weeks.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

BTS' Jimin reveals that his open jacket look for Dior at SS26 Paris Fashion Week was his idea

On October 13, on the occasion of BTS' Jimin's 30th birthday, he kickstarted a livestream on Weverse to spend a few hours with ARMYs. During the livestream, the idol touched upon several subjects, including his recent apperance at the SS26 Paris Fashion Week as Dior's brand ambassador.

The idol attended the event on October 1, and he wore an open black formal jacket and leather pants. He accessorized his outfit with layered gold chains and rings. When his look first reached his fans, they were beyond impressed, especially by his bold, open jacket look. When fans asked about the same during the livestream, he revealed that it was his idea to have an open jacket.

Here's what the idol stated:

"I was really nervous. It was my first schedule in almost 2 years, and it was the first time showing myself to all of you, so I had to look good, right? So, this time, I said I didn’t want to wear anything underneath, and when I went to the headquarters the day before for a fitting, I asked, “Is it okay to wear it like this?” and got their approval. But when I got out of the car, I was so nervous that if I had been wearing a jacket, you could’ve seen my heart pounding since it was just bare skin."
Following this revelation, fans and netizens were all the more impressed with the idol's unique yet smart fashion choices.

On the other hand, all the BTS members are currently preparing for the upcoming group album, which is expected to be released in Spring 2026.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
