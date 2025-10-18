“THE it boy for a reason”: Fans react as BTS’ Jimin reportedly garners highest Media Impact Value for a K-pop artist at Paris Fashion Week 2025

On Saturday, October 18, the leading fashion analytics firm, Launchmetrics, reported that BTS' Jimin garnered over $33.8 million in MIV, otherwise known as Media Impact Value, for Dior. This was through the idol's recent appearance at the SS26 Paris Fashion Week as the luxury brand's ambassador for Dior's Spring/Summer 2026 women's fashion show.With this recent achievement, the idol stands as the K-pop idol with the highest MIV across the four major fashion weeks this year, such as Paris, Milan, London, and New York. Additionally, this also puts Jimin among the top celebrities who were the driving force for Dior at the SS26 Paris Fashion Week. The other celebrities who stand alongside Jimin are BLACKPINK's Jisoo with $30.5 million MIV, Jennifer Lawrence with $7.5 million MIV, Mikey Madison with $4.8 million MIV, and lastly, Greta Lee with $3.7 million MIV. When this news landed on the internet, fans and netizens were impressed with the idol's global and multi-dimensional influence.They also praised the idol for his historical achievement and celebrated the same. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same: &quot;THE it boy for a reason&quot; said a fanainhoa 𖧁୧ @parkainhoa13LINK@AboutMusicYT THE it boy for a reason 😌More fans and netizens shared their reactions to BTS' Jimin's recent achievement as the K-pop artist with the highest MIV across four major fashion weeks.Mimi 𑁍 @mimichimmieLINKI'm so proud of Jimin! The power he holds. 🔥 His influence is unmatched and undeniable. He is iconic. I'm looking forward to more shining moments with Jimin and I will always be here to support and love him.Maryam @jm95soloLINKJimin dominates every event he steps into! Dior’s golden touch 🔥Sherry🌙🇺🇸 @pjmstolemyheartLINKI am so proud of this man!!! I am also proud of those of us who see his true individual worth and continue giving our undying support and love!!! Let's keep going for our Jimin 💛kay @amourcriiesLINKgenerating $33.8M off of just one post and one appearance. jimin, your impact is unmatched.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.nyx @jimimlunarLINKminded his own business for months, chose to wear his outfit that way, went blonde, stole the show just by existing, posted only 1 post on instagram and never looked back. oh jimin the one and only it boy you are☆ @pjmnologyLINKjust appeared at the airport looking pretty and the rest was HISTORY.⭐️ @60dolllLINKkpop will never witness another it boy at his level𝐉𝐌𝟗𝟓 ¹³ ✨𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐘 𝐉𝐈𝐌𝐓𝐎𝐁𝐄𝐑🥳 @JM95FanArtLINKNothing to dispute anymore here, he’s the one who made the most impact on PFW 2025 and no matter what media you go to, he’s on top of their lists.BTS' Jimin reveals that his open jacket look for Dior at SS26 Paris Fashion Week was his ideaOn October 13, on the occasion of BTS' Jimin's 30th birthday, he kickstarted a livestream on Weverse to spend a few hours with ARMYs. During the livestream, the idol touched upon several subjects, including his recent apperance at the SS26 Paris Fashion Week as Dior's brand ambassador.The idol attended the event on October 1, and he wore an open black formal jacket and leather pants. He accessorized his outfit with layered gold chains and rings. When his look first reached his fans, they were beyond impressed, especially by his bold, open jacket look. When fans asked about the same during the livestream, he revealed that it was his idea to have an open jacket.Here's what the idol stated:&quot;I was really nervous. It was my first schedule in almost 2 years, and it was the first time showing myself to all of you, so I had to look good, right? So, this time, I said I didn’t want to wear anything underneath, and when I went to the headquarters the day before for a fitting, I asked, “Is it okay to wear it like this?” and got their approval. But when I got out of the car, I was so nervous that if I had been wearing a jacket, you could’ve seen my heart pounding since it was just bare skin.&quot;Following this revelation, fans and netizens were all the more impressed with the idol's unique yet smart fashion choices. On the other hand, all the BTS members are currently preparing for the upcoming group album, which is expected to be released in Spring 2026.