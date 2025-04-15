THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo breaks silence with heartfelt Instagram statement, addresses criticism over AirPods video

THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo has issued a formal apology following backlash regarding a viral video, in which he was seen reacting to his dropped AirPods. On April 15, 2025, he posted a lengthy and emotional statement on Instagram. He acknowledged his mistakes and expressed regret over how he handled the situation.

He admitted that his earlier responses lacked maturity and that his attempts to defend himself hurt others. He wrote,

"How do I get my honest thoughts and feelings to come out properly? I'm not writing something that I'm not sincere. I'm sorry that I got a lot of writing while thinking about it. First of all, I think you are very tired. I'm constantly looking back and looking back on my wrongdoings and ignoring.

"Due to my personal thoughts and unreasonable press, the intention of what I wanted to say was deteriorated, and I would like to apologize for not paying attention to the press, and even though I had no such thoughts at all, I could not help but feel that way."

Sunwoo also mentioned that he thought deeply before deciding how to speak up and hoped his sincerity would be understood. His message was aimed not only at fans but also at those who criticized his actions. He took full responsibility and promised to show growth through his behavior in the future.

"Not just hoping for forgiveness or saying it's injustice but I should have first realized that if it seemed like that to someone, I might have really been that person. And from now on, I will prove to you and myself that I am not that kind of person, that I am a person who thinks that relationships and hearts are really important and important, even if it takes time."

For those unaware, the video that circulated widely online shows Sunwoo allegedly calling out after dropping his AirPods. A security guard quickly picked them up for him. Viewers noted that he didn’t seem to thank the guard, which led to a wave of criticism. Actress Nana also commented on the clip at the time, suggesting that Sunwoo’s behavior was inappropriate.

The idol initially addressed the issue through fan messages on Fromm, but many found those statements to be defensive or unclear. His Instagram post now marks his first public and detailed apology.

Sunwoo's agency responds, cites legal action against malicious comments

In addition to his apology, the singer's agency, One Hundred, released a statement on April 13. According to ET News, the agency acknowledged that the situation could have been managed more effectively.

"First of all, we deeply apologize for not properly managing the issue related to our artist's character. We are also deeply aware that Sunwoo's appearance in the video could have caused controversy over his character. In addition, Sunwoo was calmly reflecting after communicating with us," the agency said.

"However, we are disappointed that the situation is unfolding differently from the direction in which we and the artist are reflecting. We deeply regret that we were not able to manage this more proactively before this happened and that the artist acted recklessly."

The agency acknowledged that the short video might have raised concerns about the artist’s character and confirmed that the idol is taking time to reflect on the feedback. They expressed regret for not responding promptly and stated they are committed to preventing similar incidents in the future.

The agency also announced plans to take legal action against those spreading false and malicious content aimed at the artist.

Before the official statement, Sunwoo had told fans via Fromm that he was shocked by the accusations and felt misunderstood. He emphasized that he had no intention of acting rudely and was disheartened by the reaction.

