  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "The Cortis hate is so forced" - Fans defend BigHit's rookie group after their bowing gesture to BTS' j-hope sparks backlash

"The Cortis hate is so forced" - Fans defend BigHit's rookie group after their bowing gesture to BTS' j-hope sparks backlash

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Sep 01, 2025 16:57 GMT
CORTIS and BTS
CORTIS and BTS' j-hope (Images via Instagram/@cortis and @uarmyhope)

On Monday, September 1, BTS' j-hope participated in the latest viral dance challenge for CORTIS' track, GO. Following this, the rookie K-pop boy group reacted to the BTS idol's participation with all five members bowing down to the video.

Ad

The video was then uploaded through the group's social media platforms, and as it gained traction online, many found the gesture hilarious and reasonable given that BTS are the band's seniors. Additionally, many of the band members have also mentioned BTS to be one of their major inspirations in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, some netizens stated that the younger band's reaction was weird. Some felt that the band members were promoting a "cultish" behavior and criticized the rookie group for their reaction.

Ad

Therefore, many fans soon came to the rookie group's defense. They explained that they were showing respect to j-hope, a gesture that was a major practice in South Korean culture. Additionally, some also expressed that netizens were blowing the video out of proportion. They requested netizens to refrain from the unnecessary hate and criticism towards the rookie K-pop boy group.

"the cortis hate is so forced y'all its funny atp," one fan said.
Ad
Ad

Many fans and netizens also came forward to defend the boy group.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about the CORTIS, BigHit Music's latest K-pop boy group

CORTIS (Image via Instagram/@cortis)
CORTIS (Image via Instagram/@cortis)

CORTIS is a five-piece South Korean boy band that made its debut under BigHit Music on August 18, 2025, with their debut song What You Want. Prior to this, on August 11, they also released another single called GO!, to tease their debut. The group stands as the third boy band under BigHit Music, after BTS and TXT, and the members include Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keoho.

Ad

Their first EP, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, is scheduled to be released on September 8, and both the previously released singles will be a part of this EP. The band's name is also an acronym for the phrase, "COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES," and this aims to communicate themes of creativity and self-driven nature, as per their official website.

Regardless of the group's recent debut, the members have been working in the industry for some time now, owning skills in producing, composing, songwriting, choreography, direction, content, and other related areas. Some of the members have worked closely with other HYBE artists for their songs and choreographies.

Ad

Martin has been credited in the composition and songwriting of many TXT songs, such as Deja Vu, Miracle, and Beautiful Strangers. He has also worked on other artists' songs such as ENHYPEN's Outside, LE SSERAFIM's Pierrot, and ILLIT's Magnetic. Meanwhile, James has also contributed to the choreography of songs like Deja Vu, Magnetic, Cherish (My Love), and Tick-Tack.

Following their debut, the members have been using a collaborative approach with one another to make an authentic form of music.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankita Barat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications