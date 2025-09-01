"The Cortis hate is so forced" - Fans defend BigHit's rookie group after their bowing gesture to BTS' j-hope sparks backlash

On Monday, September 1, BTS' j-hope participated in the latest viral dance challenge for CORTIS' track, GO. Following this, the rookie K-pop boy group reacted to the BTS idol's participation with all five members bowing down to the video.The video was then uploaded through the group's social media platforms, and as it gained traction online, many found the gesture hilarious and reasonable given that BTS are the band's seniors. Additionally, many of the band members have also mentioned BTS to be one of their major inspirations in the past.However, some netizens stated that the younger band's reaction was weird. Some felt that the band members were promoting a &quot;cultish&quot; behavior and criticized the rookie group for their reaction.‎ً @yslningsLINKthis is lowkey cultishTherefore, many fans soon came to the rookie group's defense. They explained that they were showing respect to j-hope, a gesture that was a major practice in South Korean culture. Additionally, some also expressed that netizens were blowing the video out of proportion. They requested netizens to refrain from the unnecessary hate and criticism towards the rookie K-pop boy group.&quot;the cortis hate is so forced y'all its funny atp,&quot; one fan said.Rae @keonhohaLINKthe cortis hate is so forced y'all its funny atp.Many fans and netizens also came forward to defend the boy group.⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ @hard_tingzLINK@TheePopCore y'all say a cult for anything this is a jokeburch⁷⚡️ @VERSTAPPENLVRLINKcortis getting hate for bowing down to jhope gotta be the stupidest sh*t on kpoptwt these days 😹SereneSoul⁷ @SereneSoul07LINKLet the teens have the fun...Kpopies need to stop crying in qrtsBTSPavedTheWay ⁷ 🌸 @PavedTheWay2025LINK@yunarve It’s literally part of their culture to bow to elders out of respect, you’re not woke you’re ignorant.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.aj ⁸¹⁸ @cortisshinezLINKShowing respect to their seniors is an issue now???!!! certain fandoms taking this to drag cortis just shows how evil you are고사리 @driedgosariLINKsorry but everyone is taking this way too seriously ive done this when my mom gave me five dollars마롱이 @maronicayoLINKcalling the culture “cultish” ???? y’all soooo rudealisha @realbngtanLINK@yunarve it’s in their culture so yes ! it’s a funny joke let’s not deep itAll you need to know about the CORTIS, BigHit Music's latest K-pop boy groupCORTIS (Image via Instagram/@cortis)CORTIS is a five-piece South Korean boy band that made its debut under BigHit Music on August 18, 2025, with their debut song What You Want. Prior to this, on August 11, they also released another single called GO!, to tease their debut. The group stands as the third boy band under BigHit Music, after BTS and TXT, and the members include Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keoho.Their first EP, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, is scheduled to be released on September 8, and both the previously released singles will be a part of this EP. The band's name is also an acronym for the phrase, &quot;COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,&quot; and this aims to communicate themes of creativity and self-driven nature, as per their official website.Regardless of the group's recent debut, the members have been working in the industry for some time now, owning skills in producing, composing, songwriting, choreography, direction, content, and other related areas. Some of the members have worked closely with other HYBE artists for their songs and choreographies.Martin has been credited in the composition and songwriting of many TXT songs, such as Deja Vu, Miracle, and Beautiful Strangers. He has also worked on other artists' songs such as ENHYPEN's Outside, LE SSERAFIM's Pierrot, and ILLIT's Magnetic. Meanwhile, James has also contributed to the choreography of songs like Deja Vu, Magnetic, Cherish (My Love), and Tick-Tack.Following their debut, the members have been using a collaborative approach with one another to make an authentic form of music.