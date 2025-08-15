The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies - Who is Jeong Myeong-seok? The Jesus Morning Star cult case explained

On August 15, 2025, Netflix released The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies, which documented some of the most serious controversies in South Korea, including the Jeong Myeong-seok led cult called Jesus Morning Star (JMS). This eight-part documentary series is produced by MBC and directed by Jo Seong-hyeon.It takes a survivor-first approach like its 2023 predecessor, In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal. This season explores four notorious cases: the JMS cult, the Brothers' Home abuse scandal, the Chijon serial murders, and the Sampoong Department Store collapse. It brings forward the voices of those who lived through tragedies. One of the central stories is the JMS cult case, which focuses on the religious group founded by Jeong Myeong-seok in 1980.Jeong Myeong-seok was born in 1945. He is a self-proclaimed messiah who previously followed the Unification Church before establishing his own movement.JMS was established in 1980. (Representative image via Unsplash)JMS is also known as the Christian Gospel Mission or Providence. It grew from small gatherings into an international network with branches across Asia, Australia, and beyond. Jeong Myeong-seok built his following by recruiting on university campuses and using sports and social clubs to draw members in. There were multiple allegations of s*xual assault against Jeong Myeong-seok that emerged in the late 1990s, which prompted him to flee South Korea in 1999. After years evading authorities, he was extradited from China in 2008 and convicted of r*ping several followers. He was released in 2018 after serving 10 years, but was later arrested again on new charges.In 2025, the Supreme Court upheld a 17-year prison sentence for the s*xual assault of foreign followers, alongside ongoing legal battles and further accusations.The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedy: Full case of Jeong Myeong-seok explainedThe series’ examination of the JMS case traces its origins to 1980, when the Providence was founded in South Korea. Jeong Myeong-seok positioned himself as a divine figure and claimed that only through him could salvation be reached.His organization’s methods of recruitment were often called “heavenly deception.&quot; They involved luring young women with offers of Bible study, sports activities, or modeling opportunities. Once recruited, followers were encouraged to sever ties with their families and live communally. In many cases, they served as “spiritual brides” for the leader.By the late 1990s, allegations of widespread se*ual abuse were mounting against the cult's leader. In 1999, after a television exposé, Jeong Myeong-seok fled the country. He spent years moving between Hong Kong, mainland China, and other countries while continuing to direct the movement remotely.In 2008, after a prolonged international pursuit, he was extradited from China to South Korea and charged with multiple counts of r*pe. He was convicted the following year and received a 10-year sentence.While in prison, his influence did not wane. Followers continued to circulate his sermons, recruit new members, and send letters and photographs to him. Upon his release in 2018, he resumed leadership. Prosecutors later alleged that he committed further assaults between 2018 and 2022.In 2023, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison, later reduced to 17 years on appeal. The conviction included a 15-year electronic monitoring order and restrictions on working with minors or vulnerable people.The case also drew attention to alleged institutional failures. These included claims that some JMS sympathizers within law enforcement obstructed investigations. Police raids on the group’s compound uncovered training facilities and living quarters linked to the abuse.The charges against Jeong Myeong-seok span decades, with victims from South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, and other countries, illustrating the global reach of the cult.Jeong Myeong-seok was sentenced to 17 years in 2023. (Representative image via Unsplash)Key convicted figures in connection with the movement included Jeong himself, along with senior church leaders. They were accused of aiding recruitment and shielding the former from law enforcement.Although Jeong's defense maintained his innocence, civil lawsuits seeking damages from him continued, and prosecutors have multiple ongoing investigations.All eight episodes of The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies are now available to stream on Netflix.