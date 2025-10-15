  • home icon
  • "The face of employment": Fans react as TXT's Soobin joins Han Hye-jin, Hwang Wooseul-hye, & Jang Woo-young as MCs for dating show, Noona is My Woman

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 15, 2025 07:51 GMT
Noona is My Woman MCs (Image via Instagram/@page.soobin, @underhiswings2016, @hjini0810, @0430_live_boy)
On Wednesday, October 15, KBS announced TXT's Soobin, South Korean actress Hwang Wooseoul-hye, model Han Hye-jin, and 2 PM's Jang Woo-young as the MCs of their upcoming reality dating show, Noona is My Woman. The show is expected to premiere on October 27 on KBS at 9:50 PM KST.

Noona is My Woman, otherwise referred to as To Me, Noona is a Woman, is an age-gap reality dating show. It revolves around bringing together women who haven't had the time to explore romance due to their busy careers and younger men who aren't strict about dating women from a particular age group.

While the participants of the show are yet to be revealed, fans and netizens are already thrilled about the MC lineup, with several celebrities to put forth different opinions and insights about the show's events. Most importantly, fans have been cheering for TXT's Soobin on his latest venture as Noona Is My Woman's MC.

Given that the idol is often spotted taking part in various activities, fans were surprised by yet another activity added to his ever-growing list. Some of the recent activities and events he's taken part in are his speech at UNICEF about mental health, special apperance as a one-day weathercaster at YTN, hosting the Pixid web show, My Bias's Bias, and more.

Naturally, fans have been excited about Soobin's upcoming project as the MC of Noona is My Woman, and are thrilled to see what he holds in store for them. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"all these being side gigs from his actual job oh soobin you will always be the face of employment !!!" said a fan
More fans and netizens shared their reactions to Soobin's new project as the MC of KBS' upcoming dating show, Noona is My Woman.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

TXT's Soobin comments on his upcoming MC role on KBS's new dating show, Noona is My Woman

Noona is My Woman, according to KBS, is a real love program that aims to awaken the "love cells" hidden among the women who have been too busy to explore their romantic life. The never-before-seen dating show also holds an intriguing MC lineup, and the idol duo, Jang Woo-young and Soobin, have been garnering most attention from netizens.

While Soobin has not participated as an MC in dating shows before, he shared his thoughts about the show and its concept based on his experience of having an older sister with whom he shared a ten-year age gap. Here's what he stated:

“I don’t know much about dating, but since I have a sister who is 10 years older, I understand how older women feel.”
On the other hand, Han Hye-jin is renowned for often spotting romantic connections through her MC experience from previous dating shows, while Hwang Wooseul-hye, who will be making her hosting debut through Noona is My Woman, is expected to provide a fresh perspective to the other MCs.

Therefore, fans and netizens are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the upcoming reality dating show, Noona is My Woman.

