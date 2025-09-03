  • home icon
  "The hate towards BTS is insane"- Fans defend Taehyung as his interaction with Eric Nam at the 2025 Frieze Seoul sparks backlash

“The hate towards BTS is insane”- Fans defend Taehyung as his interaction with Eric Nam at the 2025 Frieze Seoul sparks backlash

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Sep 03, 2025 12:36 GMT
Eric Nam and BTS
Eric Nam and BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Following BTS' Taehyung's recent attendance at the the annual opening ceremony of Frieze Seoul 2025, the city's biggest art week, several pictures and videos of the idol interacting with many fellow celebrities landed on the internet. One such celebrity was the K-pop soloist, Eric Nam.

In one of the videos featuring the two K-pop idols, Taehyung and Eric Nam were seen hugging and interacting fondly with one another. This interaction also reminded fans and netizens that they have been friends with each other for a long time.

Regardless, many netizens were unhappy about the same due to Eric Nam's past controversies. Back in 2023, the idol was criticized for liking an Instagram post that allegedly advocated for neutrality in Israel's conflict with Palestine.

This led to backlash against the BTS member for engaging with someone who holds an allegedly controversial stance. However, fans soon came to his defense and explained that the criticism was forced and unfair. Many people explained that several other K-pop idols were seen interacting with Eric Nam after the controversy, and people also joined the idol's podcast series held through DIVE STUDIOS.

Since there was not much criticism or hate directed towards these idols, fans felt that the BTS members were often made into targets during controversies. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same.

"The hate towards bts is insane, the boys never did anything to anyone, i can't understand why they hate him so much," one fan said.
Many fans and netizens chimed to defend the idol and his interaction with Eric Nam.

Others also shared that the two K-pop idols are close with each other because of Eric Nam's support towards BTS ever since the group was an underground artist.

All you need to know about BTS's Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album featured the song, Slow Dancing as its title track, and he also expressed that LayoVer stands as a tribute to the relationship he shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.

In December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant in the Ssangyong Military Police Special Task Force, which is an elite counter-terrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three singles in 2024. The first was in March 2024, called FRI(END)S.

Taehyung followed this up with two winter releases in December called Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas. On the other hand, he was discharged from his military service in June 2025 after the successful completion of his tenure.

Following the same, Taehyung made his first public event appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as Celine's ambassador for the luxury brand's 2025 Spring/Summer collection fashion show. He also recently collaborated with W Korea as Celine's ambassador for the cover of the magazine's September issue.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
