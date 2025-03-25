“The king as always” — Fans react as BTS Jungkook reigns as Calvin Klein’s most influential ambassador to date surpassing Jeremy Allen White

On March 24, 2025, BTS' Jungkook became Calvin Klein's most impactful ambassador to date, surpassing actor Jeremy Allen White and Bad Bunny in Media Impact Value (MIV). According to a report by WWD, Jungkook's Calvin Klein's Fall 2024 campaign generated over $13 million in MIV.

WWD reported that Bad Bunny's latest campaign generated over $8.4 million in MIV within 48 hours. Meanwhile, Jeremy Allen White amassed over 12.7 million in MIV in January 2024 with his underwear campaign. However, the BTS idol topped the list by earning $13.4 million in MIV in August 2023 with his Calvin Klein jeans ad.

The BTS idol's association with Calvin Klein began in March 2023 when he was announced as a global ambassador. His first campaign, released in February 2024, reportedly led to a 20% increase in the company's stock performance shortly after its launch. The advertisement, shot in New York's Grand Central Station, garnered over 50 million views within 24 hours.

After the news surfaced online, fans shared their reactions on social media to celebrate the idol's global impact. One fan remarked:

"And that's without even giving us the long-awaited session in underwear with JK being the king as always"

Fans noted that despite the BTS idol's ongoing military service keeping him away from the limelight, his influence and MIV still reign on the Calvin Klein list.

"Jungkook's impact is amazing and unparalleled...the Calvin Klein knows this too. We can't wait for the next campaign..." a fan wrote.

"#JUNGKOOK #정국 is truly in a league of his own in all fields and aspects, THE ONE AND ONLY!" another fan wrote.

"Not everyone can be a Calvin Klein model but Jungkook can model rags and make it look hot!" another fan added.

Others lauded the Grammy-nominated musician's "impact" and how "every brand wishes to have him" as their ambassador.

"Jungkook's impact is CRAZY. No wonder every brand wishes to have him, just look at the numbers," a fan reacted.

"Omg his impact is insane," another fan stated.

"Love to see it! Hope we get more campaigns once he his out of the military," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook reportedly boosts Calvin Klein's financial landscape

Calvin Klein was established in 1968, but in the early 1990s, the company faced significant financial challenges, nearly leading to bankruptcy in 1992.

In 2002, the brand was acquired by Phillips Van Heusen Corp. (PVH) for approximately $400 million in cash and $30 million in stock, along with licensing rights and royalties projected between $200 and $300 million over 15 years.

In March 2023, Calvin Klein announced the BTS singer as their global ambassador. This collaboration was marked by a campaign featuring him in various Calvin Klein jeans and t-shirts.

Following the announcement, PVH Corp's stock reportedly rose from $81.65 to $87.63 within a short period.

In other news, the Standing Next To You singer is set to be officially discharged from the military on June 11, 2025.

