"The promotional effects of going on music shows are not that effective" — VICTON's Hanse reveals K-pop idols' allegedly low pay per performance

On Friday, May 10, VICTON's Hanse revealed through Bubble, a fan-artist communication app, that K-pop idols don't make a good profit with their performances at Korean music shows. He stated that per appearance at a music show, the artist would receive around $36.

He explained that though the promotions at music shows give good returns, this is not the case with their pay range for performances. This pay of $36 is not for each of the members but for each K-pop group, regardless of the number of members in the group.

Here's what the idol said through his Bubble account:

"The promotional effects of going on music shows are not as huge. Promoting for a week costs about ₩10.0 million (~ $7,340), but you only get paid ₩50,000 (~$36.70) in appearance fees."

Following this revelation, netizens have been heavily debating about the same. Given the scale and grandness of music shows, fans were surprised to learn about the rather contrasting pay range.

VICTON's Hanse makes a shocking revelation about K-pop idols' pay-per-performance at Korean music shows

On May 10, Hanse, from the six-member K-pop group VICTON, housed under IST Entertainment, took to Bubble to make a shocking revelation. Given that many fans and netizens have been curious about the workings and intricacies of Korean music shows, the idol spilled the beans on why K-pop artists have been making fewer appearances at music shows as of late.

When fans asked the idol and the group to make more appearances at Korean music shows, he replied by stating that he too finds these shows fun. He recalled the time when he used to watch second-generation K-pop artists appearing on Korean music shows. Therefore, he stated that he does empathize with the fans who want to see K-pop idols on music shows.

"Music shows are so nice. I love them... (but) I can't balance my money," he continued.

He added that there's a reason behind why several K-pop artists hesitate to appear on music shows. His answer was based on personal experience and explained the reason behind VICTON's low rate of appearance on Korean music shows. He stated that though they are fun to appear on, the unbalanced investment and return rates made the members hesitant.

He explained that the rates have comparatively reduced from the second generation, adding that VICTON members were only paid around $36 for each music show appearance.

"I don't know if it went up these days. In my day, it was about 50,000 KRW (about 36.7 USD) per team. That's what happened."

However, following his revelation Hanse received criticism for allegedly making up stories about the reality of K-pop idols. Soon, he took to his personal Instagram account and wrote a longer explanation for the same.

He stated that he's only using the platform to speak for the hardship he and his team went through as he thinks that they deserve to be heard.

Though the idol's revelation was unexpected and shocking, fans were glad to see him speak about his and VICTON's personal experiences.