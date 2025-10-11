  • home icon
  "The real MVP" - Netizens react as BTS Taehyung is reported to be the most-mentioned K-Pop artist during PFW, according to Onclusive

“The real MVP” - Netizens react as BTS Taehyung is reported to be the most-mentioned K-Pop artist during PFW, according to Onclusive

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 11, 2025 17:19 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung emerges as the most-mentioned K-pop idol of the PFW 2025 (Image via X/@celineofficial)

BTS’ Taehyung has reportedly emerged as the most-mentioned K-pop artist of the Paris Fashion Week 2025. This news was revealed by analytical platforms like Onclusive, Karla Otto, and Lefty on October 10, 2025. It was reported that over 5.5 million posts were made regarding the star and his appearance. It has also been noted that he raised $13 million on EMV (Earned Media Value) for CELINE.

EMV, which simply refers to the overall number of posts regarding him, contributed to the brand CELINE reaching the aforementioned amount. He also emerged as one of the top musicians to attend the event, as well as the #1 brand ambassador for CELINE.

The overall list with the highest EMV includes names in the following order:

  1. Orm - $23.5M
  2. Lingling - $21.5M
  3. V (BTS) - $13.1M
  4. Felix (Stray Kids) - $10.8M
  5. Jisoo (BLACKPINK) - $10.4M
Trending

Lingling and Orm are two Thai actresses who are also a couple. The two had made their relationship public this year itself, and have since enjoyed a lot of media attention. At the same time, Jisoo and Felix are fellow K-pop counterparts of V.

Taehyung's fans shared their excitement and pride over the BTS member's latest achievement. A fan wrote on X:

"Like the real MVP Taehyung alone carried his brand rep on his mighty shoulders and created the highest organic hype during PFW"
Fans expressed their happiness, with one writing they were “beyond proud” of their beloved star.

Many shared their thoughts online, with one calling V a "fashion icon."

Taehyung brings in profits for CELINE at the Paris Fashion Week

BTS’ Taehyung was among CELINE’s biggest stars at their SS26 show at the Paris Fashion Week. On October 9, the brand posted a video featuring V, with the sound of roaring fans in the background. Among all the ambassadors, it was noted that only V received a solo post.

Taehyung attended the CELINE Été 2026 show on October 5, 2025, as the brand’s ambassador. He was seen wearing a long brown trench coat with a white shirt beneath it, complemented by a leopard-print tie. On the day of his attendance, he received over 18.3 million mentions on social media. According to reports, 76% of the total mentions occurred within the 24-hour period following the event.

A day later, on October 6, CELINE released a new exclusive collection handpicked by V on their website. This enabled the fans to see V’s fashion choices and even have the opportunity to buy them if desired.

V, along with his fellow BTS members, is currently preparing for their group comeback with a new album expected to be released in March 2026.

Edited by Riya Peter
