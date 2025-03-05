“The real royal beauty” – Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns at the Grand Dîner du Louvre, becoming the first K-pop act to attend

On March 4, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo joined the Grand Dîner du Louvre in Paris, marking history as the first K-pop act there. She wore a strapless black Cartier gown with a sculpted sweetheart bodice and paired it with a diamond and sapphire necklace.

Social media users reacted after her appearance.

"The real royal beauty," an X user commented.

The gala was held under the Louvre Museum’s glass pyramid. It was a high-profile fundraising occurrence with around 300 guests. Attendees included Barbara Palvin Sprouse, Gigi Hadid, Keira Knightley, Naomi Campbell, and more. However, many continue to express their admiration toward the South Korean artist.

"No language has yet invented or will ever invent a word that in any way can describe the aura, the energy, the lux, the elegance, the genuine and true beauty both in and out that JISOO represents and IS. Her persona is just beyond everything. Great to exist in the same timeline!!," a fan remarked.

"Wait why is this best she's ever looked like regal and queen like she always serves but wow," a user wrote.

"Jisoo is invited to the dinner at The Louvre cuz they know she is an exquisite piece of art and belongs there. I know I know," another person shared.

More comments praising BLACKPINK’s eldest member continue to circulate online.

"Miss Korea for a reason she’s an inkigayo princess as well as an global icon not everyone can relate and mind you she did all that without connections & western validations!," a netizen mentioned.

"Tbh I haven’t been able to stop looking at these photos. That’s princess right there, the only thing she needs is a crown," a viewer noted.

"The beauty she possess will be studied throughout art schools. Like this is the level of visuals that can only be drawn," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo attended Dior Fall 2025

Earlier the same day, BLACKPINK's Jisoo attended Dior’s Fall 2025 show, wearing a monochrome costume. A white corset top with zippers, a puff-sleeve shirt, and a tiered tulle miniskirt with floral lace made up her look.

She paired it with lace-up combat boots and a mini Lady Dior bag with floral embellishments. The Snowdrop actress has been a Dior Beauty ambassador since 2019. In 2021, she took on the global ambassador role for both fashion and beauty.

In other news, Jisoo's Earthquake is the top-selling U.S. track outside English and Spanish, reaching No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart. While the EP didn’t make Billboard’s main rankings, it was the best-selling debut in South Korea.

