“The stares and the smiles” — Fans go wild as Park Ji-hoon reunites with Choi Hyun-wook, calls Su-ho his “first love” at Weak Hero Class GV

On May 1, 2025, Netflix's highly anticipated Homecoming GV (guest visit) for Weak Hero Class 1 & 2 cast was telecast on Netflix K-content's YouTube channel. The event saw the drama's director, along with the lead cast of both seasons, take the stage as they discussed their characters, the story, and the chemistry and answered a few questions as well.

Fans were delighted to see Park Ji-hoon and Choi Hyun-wook reunite at the event. They played best friends in season 1 of Weak Hero Class. At the event, the members answered in Korean, but an interpreter was present as well.

Ji-hoon was asked a question about who his character Si-eun's first love is, and Ji-hoon looked at Hyun-wook before replying, which led the fans to believe that perhaps the actors were hinting at something.

"SIEUN’S FIRST LOVE??? WHAT??????? and jihoon looked at hyunwook afterwards???"

Fans immediately took to their social media to give live reactions to the cast's interaction. Ji-hoon and Hyun-wook's chat caught the fans' eye in particular. Here's what one X user wrote:

"the stares and smiles?&$?@&)#%? they are still the same. they haven't changed at all"

More fans shared:

"JIHOON REFERRED TO SUHO AS FIRST LOVE," a fan wrote.

"OMG THEIR SMILES SO GLAD THAT THEY ARE SITTING SIDE BY SIDE!!" another fan replied.

"CHO SARANG??? AND THEN LOOKED AT HYUNWOOK?? MWOYA IGE," a user wrote.

Fans took to X and began sharing snippets from the live stream. Throughout the event, both actors were comfortable with each other, and fans lapped up the interaction. Here's what the fans said:

"oh my hwjh heart, nothing’s has changed they are still touchy touchy toward eo," a fan replied.

"THE BLUSHED THEY F*CKIN BLUSHED," another fan replied.

"SHSE IS CANON IDCC," a user wrote.

This Homecoming GV event took place at the CGV Yongsan I-park Mall. Before the event, Netflix Korea had opened up applications for a select few fans to get a rare chance to interact with director Yoo Su-min and the cast of both show seasons.

All you need to know about the Weak Hero Class series

Weak Hero Class 1 & 2 are adapted from the webnovel of the same name which was serialized on Naver. The show's second season came after a wait of almost three years. However, in a comic turn of events, fans immediately consumed the show and demanded a new season immediately.

Weak Hero Class follows the story of Si-eun (played by Park Ji-hoon), a high school student who finds himself in a bullying brawl, in an attempt to save his friend. In season 1, he was saving Su-ho (played by Choi Hyun-wook). But Su-ho ended up in the hospital, badly injured.

Hoping to start a new life, Si-eun transfers to a new high school, and keeps his head low. However, when he finds that his new friends are also victims of bullying, he steps in once again. Both seasons of Weak Hero Class present a thrilling tale of anti-bullying messages, deep bonds of friendship, and a strong sense of justice.

Weak Hero Class is currently streaming on Netflix.

