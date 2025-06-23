“The sweetest son ever” — Fans emotional as BTS’ Jimin reportedly visits Seoul-based Italian eatery with family on his mom’s birthday

On June 23, 2025, a fan-run X account shared a post claiming that BTS’ Jimin visited the Italian restaurant ‘Trattoria Moro’ in Seoul last month. The restaurant is located at 115-17 Samseong-dong in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam district. According to the post, he arrived with his family to celebrate his mom’s birthday.

While hanging out there, he reportedly signed his autograph on an album and gave it to the owner of the place. The location has had previous ties to Jimin, so his return drew the attention of longtime fans.

cocojm⁷ @cocojm_ot7 LINK OMGGG JIMIN 😭😭😭 A fan visited the Italian restaurant Jimin had been to, and the owner shared that Jimin came back in late May to celebrate his mom’s birthday 💐 He even signed an album and sat with his mom and brother. The sweetest son ever 😭

Admirers are moved by the deep love and respect BTS' dancer has for his mother, referring to him as a "mama’s boy."

"We are getting some Mumma Park crumbs .. I am getting emotional .. MY Jimin is a Mumma’s boy . Love him soooo much," a fan remarked.

"I love that he cares so much about her, that even when we go to celebrate his birthday, we don't know whose it is. He really loves his mom very much. Congratulations, mother-in-law. 😍," a user mentioned.

"Aw he’s really a sweet family guy 🥰 happy birthday to jimin’s mom who makes the best kimchi and raised the best boy ever!," a person shared.

Others also reacted similarly:

"How surreal it has been to find out that it is very possible that Jimin's mom will have her birthday at the end of May, just like my mom... We're Libra raised by Geminis :D," a viewer noted.

"Jimins bond with both of his parents is truly so heartwarming and precious. I’m so happy he was able to grow up with such a loving and supportive family. 😭," another fan added.

A fan recalls BTS' Jimin's restaurant visit in Seoul

After BTS’ Jimin reportedly visited a quiet Italian place called Trattoria Moro in late May 2025, a fan posting on Weibo mentioned that the K-pop idol was there with his family, likely to celebrate his mom’s birthday.

Reports suggest that this visit occurred shortly after he returned from the BTS members' Tokyo getaway. A witness who later enjoyed a meal there mentioned that the staff pointed out the very spot where Jimin, his mom, and brother were seated.

“When we stopped by the Italian restaurant Jimin once visited, we got to chat with the owner. He mentioned that it was Jimin’s mom’s birthday that day, and even showed us the exact seats where Jimin, his mom, and his brother sat," the fan shared (per @PJM_Hungary).

It turns out this wasn’t Jimin’s first visit. A note with his autograph has been hanging on the wall there since early 2023. The exact date hasn’t been established, but fans believe he visited sometime at the start of that year based on when the signature first appeared.

In other news, BTS’ Jimin secured the second spot in the Individual Male Idol category of the K-Brand Reputation Index, according to rankings released by The Asia Brand Research Institute.

