  • “The TRENDSETTER” - Fans react as K-pop term “delulu,” popularized by the BTS Jimin’s fans, enters Cambridge dictionary’s Gen Z slang update

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 20, 2025 13:53 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

On August 18, 2025, K-media Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Cambridge University included a term BTS' Jimin helped popularize within K-pop fan communities in its latest dictionary update. The slang term is “delulu," a clipped form of “delusional.” The revision highlights expressions shaped by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, many circulating through TikTok.

The term initially emerged within international K-pop fandoms around the mid-2010s. It was primarily used as slang for fans fantasizing about romantic connections with idols.

Jimin’s fans were instrumental in pushing the slang beyond fandom spaces and into mainstream digital culture. Social media has since been filled with admiration, with many hailing the Bangtan Boy as a true “trendsetter.”

"Jimin the TRENDSETTER 🤗💛," an X user commented.
The Times in England earlier noted a TikTok trend where the BTS member's photos were captioned, “I’m revealing my boyfriend,” tagged with “delulu.”

Meanwhile, others are using the word "delulu" to mark the milestone.

BTS Jimin's global impact beyond music

BTS' Jimin (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

Park Jimin has stepped far beyond the K-pop circle, building a reputation as a global cultural figure. For instance, his solo tracks have made chart history. Like Crazy became the first Korean solo single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Who, from his album Muse, opened at the top of the Billboard Global 200.

His role in fashion has also proven significant. In 2023, following Jimin’s appointment as Dior’s global ambassador, the luxury fashion house saw its stock reach a record peak. As reported by Investing.com, shares climbed to €775.50 on the day of the announcement (January 16), reaching €789.00 by January 18.

This marked the brand’s highest stock price since it entered the market in 1992. Similarly, Samyang Foods’ stock hit a record ₩920,000, fueled by the global popularity of its spicy ‘Buldak’ noodles and Jimin’s public love for the brand. Since Vice Chairman Kim Jung-soo credited the singer in 2022, the stock has surged over 7 times.

Jimin’s trip to Jeju Island boosted tourism and helped the local economy. After returning from the US and finishing quarantine, he visited places like Nuwemaru Street, Snoopy Garden, and Seolkumbadang Beach, sharing his experiences on Instagram and Weverse.

Moonso restaurant praised him as very polite and shared his autograph. Inspired by his visit, artists Kang Sage and Y0ngmini created a mural on Nuwemaru Street, which became a popular photo spot for fans.

Elsewhere, BTS’ Jimin has earned a nomination for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards under the “Best K-Pop” category for his solo single Who, featured on his second studio album, MUSE. This represents his debut individual nod at the VMAs, although he previously secured a “Best Group” win alongside BTS in 2019.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Divya Singh
