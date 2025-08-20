“The TRENDSETTER” - Fans react as K-pop term “delulu,” popularized by the BTS Jimin’s fans, enters Cambridge dictionary’s Gen Z slang update

On August 18, 2025, K-media Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Cambridge University included a term BTS' Jimin helped popularize within K-pop fan communities in its latest dictionary update. The slang term is “delulu,&quot; a clipped form of “delusional.” The revision highlights expressions shaped by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, many circulating through TikTok.The term initially emerged within international K-pop fandoms around the mid-2010s. It was primarily used as slang for fans fantasizing about romantic connections with idols. Jimin’s fans were instrumental in pushing the slang beyond fandom spaces and into mainstream digital culture. Social media has since been filled with admiration, with many hailing the Bangtan Boy as a true “trendsetter.”&quot;Jimin the TRENDSETTER 🤗💛,&quot; an X user commented.JiminLover🌹 @ladymecyaraLINKJimin the TRENDSETTER 🤗💛The Times in England earlier noted a TikTok trend where the BTS member's photos were captioned, “I’m revealing my boyfriend,” tagged with “delulu.”LauDelhs🌻🇲🇽 @LDelhs1715LINKGLOBAL IT BOY JIMINJIMIN IMPACTAlejando_4 @isabell29643239LINK💜🌍🔥 Jimin’s impact is everywhere!!! ✨🎶💫 His influence is unreal 💎👑🌸SofiaBryan @SofiaBryan10LINKThis is what relevancy looks like. He is making his own mark separate and distinct from that of his group in pop culture.Meanwhile, others are using the word &quot;delulu&quot; to mark the milestone.🌻봄날⁷🦋 @BTS_SpringDay7LINKWe are all delulu for Jimin 😌Miyun @miyun_jun_LINKOur delulu ships sailing finally 🤌✨🌸Willow JIMIN⁷ Day🌸 @Kiri490138LINKDelulu coz of Jimin onlyBTS Jimin's global impact beyond musicBTS' Jimin (Image via X/@bts_bighit)Park Jimin has stepped far beyond the K-pop circle, building a reputation as a global cultural figure. For instance, his solo tracks have made chart history. Like Crazy became the first Korean solo single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Who, from his album Muse, opened at the top of the Billboard Global 200.His role in fashion has also proven significant. In 2023, following Jimin’s appointment as Dior’s global ambassador, the luxury fashion house saw its stock reach a record peak. As reported by Investing.com, shares climbed to €775.50 on the day of the announcement (January 16), reaching €789.00 by January 18.This marked the brand’s highest stock price since it entered the market in 1992. Similarly, Samyang Foods’ stock hit a record ₩920,000, fueled by the global popularity of its spicy ‘Buldak’ noodles and Jimin’s public love for the brand. Since Vice Chairman Kim Jung-soo credited the singer in 2022, the stock has surged over 7 times.Jimin’s trip to Jeju Island boosted tourism and helped the local economy. After returning from the US and finishing quarantine, he visited places like Nuwemaru Street, Snoopy Garden, and Seolkumbadang Beach, sharing his experiences on Instagram and Weverse.Moonso restaurant praised him as very polite and shared his autograph. Inspired by his visit, artists Kang Sage and Y0ngmini created a mural on Nuwemaru Street, which became a popular photo spot for fans.Elsewhere, BTS’ Jimin has earned a nomination for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards under the “Best K-Pop” category for his solo single Who, featured on his second studio album, MUSE. This represents his debut individual nod at the VMAs, although he previously secured a “Best Group” win alongside BTS in 2019.