"THERE HAS TO BE ONE" - Fans disappointed as Weak Hero Class director Yoo Su-min reveals "no" plans for season 3

The updates and new trivia about Weak Hero Class 2 do not seem to end! On May 11, director Yoo Su-min and the main cast, consisting of Park Ji-hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min-yeong, Lee Min-jae, Bae Na-ra, Lee Jun-young, and Yoo Soo-bi, got together for a commentary session on the key points of Weak Hero Class 2. It premiered on April 25 on Netflix, featuring eight episodes.

Ad

Since then, fans have been demanding and eagerly waiting for an update on the next season. However, according to director Yoo's latest answer regarding season 3 of the show, they will have to wait a while longer.

In the interview, he was asked if there would be a new season. The director said there are no such plans for now, and he is thinking of telling some new stories. Fans were disappointed by the update and took to X to express their reactions to his reveal. Here's what one X user wrote:

Ad

Trending

"PLS THERE HAS TO BE ONE"

Expand Tweet

Ad

""no plans yet" me when i lie" a fan wrote

"SO WE'LL HAVE A 3RD ONE it just needs to be confirmed" another fan replied

"what do you no plans? you are supposed to have a script ready by now" another fan commented

Amidst the cry for the next season, fans also expressed their desire for answers regarding the cliffhangers from Season 2. Here's what one X user wrote:

Ad

"please let it be a gay love story please let sieun and suho be happy together" a user wrote

" - the story baekjin died - ceo choi mystery (I still believe he killed baekjin) - maybe seongje get more trouble with ceo choi - suho's recovery - eunjangz 3rd year and graduation - eunjangz and suho - maybe flashback to wooyoung and suho being the union(?) etc etc" a fan replied

Ad

"If Class 3 is really going to happen, I hope they include Suho into the storyline of each episode, with Sieun & Eunjang Gang of course Like... we can't ignore such an important character like him, right..? Knowing how much they mentioned his name in Class 2 promotional show" another fan wrote

All you need to know about Weak Hero Class 2, if you haven't already heard enough!

Ad

Weak Hero Class is based on a webtoon of the same name and follows the life of Yeom Si-eun (played by Park Ji-hoon) as he takes on school bullies and high school mafia gangs. In season 1, he clashed with bullies at his high school to protect his friend Su-ho (played by Choi Hyun-wook). The bullies were dealt with, but not without collateral damage. Su-ho ends up in a coma in critical condition. Si-eun eventually transfers to a new school.

Ad

In Weak Hero Class 2, Si-eun begins his life anew at a new high school. He keeps his head low and minds his business, but he eventually makes new friends. As fate would have it, his new friends are, once again, targets of bullies. Si-eun, unable to witness the injustice and corrupt methods, takes matters into his own hands once more.

Weak Hero Class 2 ended on a cliffhanger, and the fans eagerly await and anticipate the next season to get the answers. However, the director does not seem to have any plans for this. The wait for the next season, if it ever happens, may be a long one, considering the almost three years it took to prepare for season two of the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More