Weak Hero Class 1 & 2 cast members unite at Homecoming GV: Complete highlights

On Thursday, May 1, the cast members of Weak Hero Class 1 & 2 were present at Netflix's Homecoming GV, otherwise known as Guest Visit. During the event, several cast members who were gathered at the venue, such as Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, Hong Kyung, Ryeoun, and more, spilled various behind-the-scenes stories and information related to the latest season.

At one point, the host asked the cast members about one scene or memory from season 1 that they missed filming. To this, one of the lead actors of the show, Park Ji-hoon, playing the character Yeon Si-eun, stated that no particular scene stood out for him, but the show, both the first and the second season, left a lingering feeling that only intensified after rewatching them.

"After we finished filming Class 2, we all watched it together once in a theater. After that, I went back and binge-watched Class 1 again. And honestly, there wasn’t a single scene I could pick out. Everything was shot so sincerely, we gave it our all. We were sweating, feeling all those emotions. It just felt so good," Ji-hoon said.

He went on to talk about the effect being a part of such a show had on him.

"So even after watching Class 2, the lingering feeling stayed with me for a long time. And after finishing 1 again, that lingering emotion stuck around even longer, in such a good way. It made me feel deeply honored and grateful, wondering when iʼd ever get to match breath with people like this again," he continued.

The following article will highlight more instances from Weak Hero Class 1 & 2's Homecoming GV.

Complete highlights as Weak Hero Class 1 & 2's cast members unite at Netflix's Homecoming GV

Weak Hero is a South Korean K-drama series revolving around the genres of action and thriller. Class 1, aired in 2022, showcases the life of a young student who refuses to back down from the bullies of his class. He uses his intelligence, other tools, and psychological factors to counter the violence depicted by the bullies.

The show stars Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, and Hong Kyung, and is based on the Naver webtoon, Weak Hero by Seopass and Razen in 2018. The show was written and directed by Yoo Soo-min with Kim Jin-seok and Park Dan-hee, and soon after its release, garnered much attention for its intriguing plot and thrilling scenes.

At the Homecoming GV that took place on May 1, the host continued to inquire more about the actors' thought process while filming these scenes. Park Ji-hoon answered that he didn't have a specific scene in mind to point out where the actors put out their best. However, he added that for their age, they tried to execute their best work.

"It feels a bit cautious to name a specific scene, but I think we all poured in the kind of explosive energy we could bring at our age. So it’s not like we went into it thinking of that in advance," he said.

On the other hand, Park Ji-hoon also commented on the friendship between the two characters Si-eun and Su-ho, who are played by Ji-hoon and Hyun-wook, respectively. Since many fans and netizens have expressed that they see a deeper connection between the two characters, Ji-hoon added that their friendship is meaningful and precious to each other.

Choi Hyun-wook also added a few lines on the friendship between the two characters.

"I think that during school days, there are many cases where people don't know their own feelings and are straightforward, but not only in the relationship between Su-ho and Si-eun, but also in the relationship with Beom-seok, Su-ho was a friend who was straightforward. Just as Suho grew, Hyun-wook also grew through Weak Hero."

Additionally, the producer of Weak Hero Class 1 & 2, Yoo Soo-min, commented on the expectations for the casting he did for the show and how it differed from reality. He stated that while he did have certain expectations during casting, he was satisfied with how all the actors perfectly carried out their roles.

The host also asked Soo-min if any scenes were purely created by the actors alone.

"I think almost every scene was heavily influenced by the actors. Because the way I work is actually very open, and I discuss a lot with the actors, so rather than remembering specific scenes, for example... in Ji-hoon’s case, the character Yeon Si-eun is quite fantastical. You could even say it doesn’t make sense at times. But when he acts, somehow it becomes believable. There's a kind of magic to it," he shared.

In other news, the second season of Weak Hero Class was released on April 25 on Netflix.

