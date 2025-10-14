“There’s something called a healthy athletic body”- BTS V's weight loss for ARMYs sparks fury as fans highlight his “healthy” look at CELINE show

On October 13, 2025, BTS’ Jimin celebrated his birthday with a live broadcast on Weverse. During the chat, he brought up Taehyung, revealing that the two had met just a day earlier during recording sessions. Jimin’s slot was scheduled right after Taehyung’s, giving him a quick chance to see his bandmate. What caught his attention immediately was how much V had changed physically. According to Jimin, Taehyung had lost a noticeable amount of weight. The WHO singer said that it is a sharp contrast from his post-military appearance when he’d been focused on bulking up his frame. Jimin recalled asking him directly why he’d slimmed down so much. To that, V replied that he wanted to look &quot;prettier&quot; for ARMY. It was a candid moment that left many followers worried, especially considering his earlier remarks about changing his look because “ARMYs like short hair.” The brief exchange quickly made rounds online, sparking concern over Taehyung’s health and the pressure idols face to maintain certain visuals. nochu @vantebear_LINKtaehyung saying &quot;armys like short hair&quot;, him losing weight cz he wants to look good for fans... who is telling him all this even 😟 @ taehyung please do what u feel likeFans expressed concern over the reason, noting his athletic physique in recent CELINE Été 2026 updates.&quot;Taehyung is HEALTHY, can we stop labelling him as too thin or too big bcs there's something called an healthy athletic body and it dont need no labels ffs,&quot; an X user commented.💭 @velinekafkaLINKtaehyung is HEALTHY, can we stop labelling him as too thin or too big bcs there's something called an healthy athletic body and it dont need no labels ffsMany are pointing out that he appears &quot;healthy.&quot;🍓 @l0SBtLINKUmm, yes he lost weight but he isn't skinny. He's healthy and he what he lost is the &quot;body fat&quot; that's why he runs daily. This is Taehyung 2 and 5 days ago. Kindly, don't pay attention to any comments coming from the members about tae's body.ɱα૨เεⓥ⋆.˚🦋༘⋆ @staeverryyyLINKHonestly tired of the constant commentary on Taehyung's body. It's his business, and he looks amazing regardless. Okay but damn look, he's absolutely incredible and healthy in all the latest updates. He's perfect as he is.PEACHY 💎✨💫 @princessp059LINKTaehyung’s body 1 week ago. There’s nothing “skinny” about it. The correct term is that he has a fit athletic body of someone that does weight lifting, cardio, and has a balanced diet 🫶🏽Others are showing support, urging him to stay true to himself, appreciating him just as he is.v @LORDTAEHYUNGZLINKIt hurts if Taehyung thinks he has to lose weight to be ‘pretty’ for us. Whoever made him feel that way, SHUT THE EF UP! He’s already flawless. Healthy, strong, confident Taehyung is the blueprint. Military Tae was PEAK, and that’s the standard for 2026. Tae, just be yourself that’s all we’ll ever want. We love you exactly for who you are, always.~a ❤️‍🔥 @happinesspreachLINKTaehyung you are always pretty and you don't need to change anything about you. We love you in every and any form you want to be 💜Moon⁷ ~ ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK 💜 @Val_13luvLINK😭😭😭😭😭😭 Tae, we love all your versions, you don't have to please anyone, if you make any changes, let it be because you want them 😔BTS’ Taehyung keeps fit through regular runsBTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)BTS’ Taehyung is keeping busy after leaving the military on June 10. Fans noticed him focusing on fitness, often seen with Jungkook and trainer Ma Sun-ho in LA. Recently, he’s been spotted walking and running while wearing a weighted vest between 6 and 20 kilograms, a technique drawn from military workouts. He even ran alongside Wooga members Park Hyung-sik and Park Seo-joon. Even in Paris, the singer didn’t skip his routine. During Fashion Week, where he attended the Celine 2026 Summer Collection as a global ambassador, Taehyung went on 6 am jogs. He shared glimpses on Instagram and Weverse, showing how he balanced hectic schedules with early morning training. Back in August, Jungkook went live on Weverse with Taehyung. The two revealed plans to run by the Han River three times a week. By September, V's Instagram stories showed him completing a 10.22 km run.BTS’ Taehyung posted throwback photos of himself and Jimin on Instagram to celebrate Jimin's birthday. He paired the first snap with a caption, &quot;Jwamanssi.&quot; Later, the Winter Bear singer shared a concert snapshot featuring himself with blue hair and Jimin with pink hair, writing over the photo, &quot;Happy birthday, domodachi.&quot; Notably, &quot;domodachi&quot; means &quot;my dear friend&quot; in Japanese.