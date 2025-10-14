  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “There’s something called a healthy athletic body”- BTS V's weight loss for ARMYs sparks fury as fans highlight his “healthy” look at CELINE show

“There’s something called a healthy athletic body”- BTS V's weight loss for ARMYs sparks fury as fans highlight his “healthy” look at CELINE show

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 14, 2025 07:50 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On October 13, 2025, BTS’ Jimin celebrated his birthday with a live broadcast on Weverse. During the chat, he brought up Taehyung, revealing that the two had met just a day earlier during recording sessions. Jimin’s slot was scheduled right after Taehyung’s, giving him a quick chance to see his bandmate. What caught his attention immediately was how much V had changed physically.

Ad

According to Jimin, Taehyung had lost a noticeable amount of weight. The WHO singer said that it is a sharp contrast from his post-military appearance when he’d been focused on bulking up his frame. Jimin recalled asking him directly why he’d slimmed down so much. To that, V replied that he wanted to look "prettier" for ARMY.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was a candid moment that left many followers worried, especially considering his earlier remarks about changing his look because “ARMYs like short hair.” The brief exchange quickly made rounds online, sparking concern over Taehyung’s health and the pressure idols face to maintain certain visuals.

Ad

Fans expressed concern over the reason, noting his athletic physique in recent CELINE Été 2026 updates.

"Taehyung is HEALTHY, can we stop labelling him as too thin or too big bcs there's something called an healthy athletic body and it dont need no labels ffs," an X user commented.
Ad

Many are pointing out that he appears "healthy."

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others are showing support, urging him to stay true to himself, appreciating him just as he is.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ Taehyung keeps fit through regular runs

BTS&#039; Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

BTS’ Taehyung is keeping busy after leaving the military on June 10. Fans noticed him focusing on fitness, often seen with Jungkook and trainer Ma Sun-ho in LA. Recently, he’s been spotted walking and running while wearing a weighted vest between 6 and 20 kilograms, a technique drawn from military workouts.

Ad

He even ran alongside Wooga members Park Hyung-sik and Park Seo-joon. Even in Paris, the singer didn’t skip his routine. During Fashion Week, where he attended the Celine 2026 Summer Collection as a global ambassador, Taehyung went on 6 am jogs. He shared glimpses on Instagram and Weverse, showing how he balanced hectic schedules with early morning training.

Back in August, Jungkook went live on Weverse with Taehyung. The two revealed plans to run by the Han River three times a week. By September, V's Instagram stories showed him completing a 10.22 km run.

Ad

BTS’ Taehyung posted throwback photos of himself and Jimin on Instagram to celebrate Jimin's birthday. He paired the first snap with a caption, "Jwamanssi." Later, the Winter Bear singer shared a concert snapshot featuring himself with blue hair and Jimin with pink hair, writing over the photo, "Happy birthday, domodachi." Notably, "domodachi" means "my dear friend" in Japanese.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications