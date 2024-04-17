Vogue Korea's May 2024 issue has stirred excitement among BLACKPINK fans with the digital release of an exclusive interview featuring none other than the group's rapper, Jennie.

The interview titled, VOGUE Korea interview | JENNIE, the Jennie we don't know yet, accompanied by stunning pictorials, showcased the singers in various outfits inspired by the theme of water, signaling the arrival of summer. Flaunting jewelry from luxury and ambassador brand Coco Chanel, the K-pop idol captivates viewers with her ethereal beauty and impeccable style.

During her conversation with Vogue Korea, Jennie delved into various aspects of her life, providing insights into her inspirations and upcoming projects. In response to inquiries about her eagerly awaited solo album, the artist revealed:

"These days, I spend almost all my time working on music. I don't notice time passing. I am working hard with a desire to share my music with more people and a bolder ambition, so please look forward to it."

Amid discussions about her global lifestyle, the idol also revealed that Seoul holds a special place in her heart because she gets more inspiration and motivation from the city's unique beauty and it feels closest to her.

BLACKPINK's Jennie opens up in Vogue Korea's May 2024 issue, talks about her plans, new company guidelines, and more

When confronted with the dilemma of transformation versus authenticity, the Slow Motion singer emphasizes the importance of staying true to herself. She answered,

"Wow, this is something I always worry about. In the end, I think I chose ‘something that is true to me’. I believe that my fans will welcome and support all my challenges, so I always try new things, but even when I do that, the most important thing is that I have to be myself. "

She continued and stated that she would feel much happier when she shows what she had pursued without any pretense. In March, the idol pleasantly surprised fans with the release of her single "Slow Motion," a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Matt Champion.

Moreover, when asked about her mindset while working on the song and her memories of collaborating with him, the rapper shared that she had long admired Matt's voice and the group he is associated with.

When inquired about the rules at her recently established label, Oddatelier, she responded:

"If anyone comes up with a new idea, share it right away. And everyone should work happily in their position. I believe that if the two are met, good synergy will occur. Good synergy will create something new that attracts attention."

In reflecting on her connection with her mother, the idol, when prompted about any memorable advice from her mother as she ventures into new endeavors, conveyed:

"My mom tends to trust me no matter what I do. This year in particular, we had a lot to talk about, and being told that there was no need to be too impatient and that if I just ‘act like Jenny’ would be enough to shine, helped me a lot in calming down."

The Solo singer teased her highly anticipated solo album, hinting at a bold and ambitious project in the works. Spending countless hours immersed in music, Jennie is driven by a desire to share her artistry with a wider audience.

While keeping details under wraps, Jennie assured fans that her upcoming music will exceed expectations, promising a comeback that will leave a lasting impression.

Jennie has transitioned from her former label, YG Entertainment, to pursue her solo ventures. Following this move, she has made appearances on a variety of shows and also dropped a new track.

