"THEY ARE LOCKED INNN"— Single’s Inferno 4 fans react to Yuk Jun-seo's Instagram update with Lee Si-an after being the endgame couple

On February 13, 2025, Single’s Inferno 4 contestant Yuk Jun-seo took to Instagram to share a special post featuring his final match from the show, Lee Si-an. The update came just days after the finale aired on February 11, where the couple left the island together in one of the season’s most talked-about moments.

Jun-seo’s Instagram post included three images, but it was the first one that immediately caught fans’ attention—a black-and-white photo of him and Si-an. The picture reminded viewers of their playful and unpredictable dynamic throughout the show.

Alongside this, Jun-seo also shared a handwritten letter expressing gratitude for his Single’s Inferno 4 experience. A translation of the letter, provided by an X user, @baksoklepon read,

“Hello, this is Yuk Jun-seo. Like everyone else, I truly had a great day. I'm not sure how many more moments I'll have in my life where I can show my sincere feelings. I was happy to be able to cry and laugh together! Thank you!!”

The final image in Jun-seo’s post featured the entire cast of Single’s Inferno 4, but fans quickly noticed that he had only tagged Si-an, sparking further speculation. This detail, combined with Si-an’s past statement about wanting to date publicly after the show, led many to believe that the two might still be seeing each other beyond the island.

As soon as the post went live, fans flooded social media, debating whether their connection had extended beyond the show. An X user, @halarodry wrote,

"OH THEY ARE LOCKED INNN."

Fans had plenty to say about Jun-seo’s Instagram update, with reactions pouring in on social media. Some were ecstatic about the possibility of their romance continuing after the show.

"Not everyone doing group or single photos as the first one on the post , Junseo doing the couple photo speaks volume," a fan commented.

"And so he flexed her. So happy for the both of you! That's a real couple out there even after the show," another netizen added.

"This is what ‘real couple’ picture look like lol , real hugging, real joy, not some polite distance in between," an X user mentioned.

"i hope they’re dating lol they are cute," a viewer wrote.

Others pointed out that Jun-seo’s decision to post Si-an’s picture first and tag only her indicated his true feelings.

"JUNSEO ONLY POSTED SIAN, SHE'S HIS EVERYTHING," an X user wrote.

"one thing that i realize besides he put the pic only him and Sian on the 1st slide, Junseo also only tagging Sian despite he put the full cast on 3rd slide, not even bother to tag netflix. lol," another fan commented.

All about Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an’s relationship through Single’s Inferno 4

Throughout Single’s Inferno 4, Jun-seo and Si-an’s relationship remained one of the most unpredictable. Si-an found herself torn between three contestants—Jun-seo, Kim Jeong-su, and Jang Theo. While Theo brought her joy and Jeong-su provided stability, Jun-seo’s quiet yet intense presence stirred the strongest emotions in her.

His reserved nature in Single’s Inferno often left Si-an and viewers unsure of his true feelings, but despite the uncertainty, she continuously gravitated toward him.

Her decision to leave with Jun-seo over the other two was met with mixed reactions, as many believed her bond with Theo had been stronger. However, the highlight of the finale was their playful departure, where Si-an teasingly asked Jun-seo if he had planned a celebration, leading him to hoist her over his shoulder as they exited together.

After the season ended, Single’s Inferno 4 achieved significant success globally. The show ranked 6th on Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English TV Shows) and entered the Top 10 in 23 countries, including Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Canada, and Brazil.

Single’s Inferno 4’s final pairings sparked ongoing discussions, with fans speculating on which couples would continue dating in real life. Among them, Jun-seo and Si-an, along with Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin, were seen as the most likely to pursue a real relationship beyond the show.

