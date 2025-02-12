"Both were different" — Viewers discuss Si-an's bed scene with Jeong-su and Jun-seo in Single's Inferno 4 post her finale ending choice

The fourth season of Netflix's Korean dating show, Single's Inferno, sparked online discussion, particularly concerning contestant Lee Si-an's intimate interactions with fellow participants Kim Jeong-su and Yuk Jun-seo. As the season concluded on February 11, 2025, viewers took to various platforms to express their opinions on these moments and Si-an's ultimate choice.

Throughout the season, Lee Si-an emerged as a central figure, capturing the attention of multiple male contestants. Notably, Kim Jeong-su, Jang Theo, and Yuk Jun-seo each expressed interest in her, leading to significant screen time dedicated to these evolving dynamics.

In the show's format, contestants have the opportunity to escape the austere "Inferno" island for the luxurious "Paradise" resort upon mutual selection. During their time in Paradise, Si-an and Jeong-su shared a bed in Single's Inferno 4 episode 11.

Trending

Observers noted that while they were physically close, Jeong-su maintained a respectful distance, lying atop the sheets and engaging in conversation without initiating further intimacy. This approach was appreciated by some viewers, who found the interaction genuine and considerate.

In contrast, Si-an's date with Jun-seo took a more intimate turn in Single's Inferno 4 episode 7. After an emotional evening where Si-an expressed confusion about her feelings, the two decided to share a bed. The scene depicted them cuddling under the covers, a first for the series.

Some viewers felt that the scene between Si-an and Jun-seo's intimate moment was too explicit for the show's typical tone. Comments highlighted discomfort with the perceived hastiness of their intimacy and questioned the authenticity of their connection. However, some fans stated that the scenes were elegant and that the criticism is unwarranted.

"Both were different..This hate is so unnecessary," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Some fans compared Jeong-su with Jun-seo and stated that the former maintained respectful boundaries with Si-an despite sharing the bed with her in "Paradise."

"The night scene with JunSeo felt uncomfortable and unbearable to watch. While watching this actually makes the heart flatter and emotionally involved. As a viewer we can see the difference while she couldn’t," commented a fan.

"That right he was really gentle like he could’ve took the chance and crossed the line with her from the very first even when she took the initiative but he always has been respectful no matter what we think of his other attitude I really think now he’s good guy," added another fan.

"That what I thought aswell. The way Jeongsu rolled up felt so natural and sweet, unlike whenever Junseo did…too much. urgggghh I’m still upset with the result LOL," wrote a netizen.

Conversely, other fans defended the pair, emphasizing that both Si-an and Jun-seo are consenting adults capable of making their own decisions. A few viewers also stated that Jeong-su was equally a red flag from the start as he "flirted" with multiple women throughout Single's Inferno 4.

"Heart fluttering to who? Well, now you know which was more heart fluttering to Sian based on her final decision.Y’all watch them like Kdrama and judge with the effect it has on you based on how you feel about the person without considering the ones having the actual experience," said a user on X.

"Yeah. Remember when Jeong Su shamelessly flirted with other women without owning it?…..Y’all selective prejudice is crazy. What’s t he use of being gentle when you’ll flirt at the slightest attention from a beautiful woman," wrote another user.

"Come on now, jeong su was the worst choice from the start. Yall just hate men who are not like the other typical men. Bffr," commented a fan.

Single's Inferno 4 finale: Unveiling the final couples

Expand Tweet

Single's Inferno 4 culminated with four couples choosing to leave the island together, while several contestants departed alone. Here's a comprehensive look at the final pairings and the dynamics that led to their decisions.

1. Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan

Bae Ji-yeon, a 25-year-old spatial designer, and Kim Tae-hwan, a 31-year-old DJ, had a journey marked by initial uncertainty. Ji-yeon expressed reservations about Tae-hwan's sincerity, feeling unsure about his genuine interest in her. Despite these doubts, she recognized his consistent devotion throughout their time on the island in Single's Inferno 4.

In the finale, both chose each other, deciding to explore their connection beyond the confines of the show. Ji-yeon reflected, "I was unsure of certain things but I wanted to trust his word. Seeing him being so devoted to me throughout this experience without looking elsewhere, that was what drew me to him."

2. An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin

An Jong-hoon, a restaurateur, and Kim Hye-jin, a 25-year-old model and 2020 Miss Korea winner, formed a bond that resonated with many viewers. Their interactions were characterized by mutual respect and genuine interest.

In the final selection in Single's Inferno 4, they chose each other, leaving the island hand in hand, signaling the start of a promising relationship.

3. Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho

Kim A-rin, a 25-year-old model, and Kook Dong-ho, a 30-year-old certified public accountant, emerged as one of the season's most steadfast couples. Despite Dong-ho receiving attention from other contestants, including Park Hae-lin and Jung You-jin, his interest remained unwavering towards A-rin.

Their shared experiences, such as discovering they lived in the same Seoul neighborhood and worked in proximity, further solidified their connection. In the end of Single's Inferno 4, they chose each other, expressing optimism about their future together.

4. Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo

Perhaps the most surprising outcome of the season involved Lee Si-an, a former competitive swimmer and model, and Yuk Jun-seo, a former ROKN UDT soldier and artist. Throughout the series, Si-an attracted the attention of multiple male contestants, notably Kim Jeong-su and Jang Theo.

While she shared significant moments with Jeong-su, including a final date in "Paradise," she ultimately chose Jun-seo in the finale. Their departure from Single's Inferno 4 was marked by playful affection, with Jun-seo lifting Si-an over his shoulder as they left the island together.

Expand Tweet

While the Single's Inferno 4 finale celebrated the formation of new couples, several contestants departed the island without partners:

Kim Min-seol : A 23-year-old freelance news anchor, Min-seol developed feelings for Jun-seo during their time together. Despite her hopes, Jun-seo's connection with Si-an mutually strengthened over time.

: A 23-year-old freelance news anchor, Min-seol developed feelings for Jun-seo during their time together. Despite her hopes, Jun-seo's connection with Si-an mutually strengthened over time. Jung You-jin : A dancer majoring in Korean and contemporary dance at Ewha Womans University, You-jin formed a friendly bond with Kim Jeong-su during a "Paradise" date. However, their connection did not progress into a romantic relationship.

: A dancer majoring in Korean and contemporary dance at Ewha Womans University, You-jin formed a friendly bond with Kim Jeong-su during a "Paradise" date. However, their connection did not progress into a romantic relationship. Park Hae-lin : Joining the show mid-season, Hae-lin expressed interest in Kook Dong-ho. Despite her efforts, Dong-ho's commitment to A-rin remained firm.

: Joining the show mid-season, Hae-lin expressed interest in Kook Dong-ho. Despite her efforts, Dong-ho's commitment to A-rin remained firm. Kim Jeong-su : A coffee shop and bakery owner, Jeong-su was among the contestants vying for Si-an's affection. Despite sharing meaningful moments, Si-an's ultimate choice of Jun-seo left Jeong-su departing solo.

: A coffee shop and bakery owner, Jeong-su was among the contestants vying for Si-an's affection. Despite sharing meaningful moments, Si-an's ultimate choice of Jun-seo left Jeong-su departing solo. Jang Theo: An actor, Theo also showed interest in Si-an but was informed that her feelings did not align with his. Accepting this, he chose to move forward independently, leaving the island without a partner.

Single's Inferno 4 is currently streaming globally on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback