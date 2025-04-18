"They changed the meaning of hiatus"- Fans laud BTS for their well-executed solo activities amidst and after military services

BTS fans are looking back in awe at how the group has handled their military hiatus. What many once feared would be a quiet few years has now turned out to be one of the busiest periods for the group as individuals.

Recently, Jin announced the release of his solo album Echo, which will be followed by his solo world tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. Many believe BTS is entering the final chapter of their solo-focused era, but not necessarily ending it.

From 2022 to 2025, BTS managed to fill the supposed break with solo debuts, brand deals, acting projects, and full-fledged tours.

Fans joked that what was once meant to be a break became a packed schedule. They stated how they got more music, tours, and content than they imagined. An X user, @BRIELLE0911, wrote,

"Viola... They changed the meaning of hiatus. So well fed fandom, others can't relate."

Fans now reflect on how every moment from the announcement of their hiatus at FESTA 2022 to the recent flood of album announcements was strategically planned.

"In hindsight …. i CANT believe we were ever worried about being bored n jobless for their enlistment. Remember fanbases planning recharting projects to help keep the fandom busy? Look at me now broke as ever, behind on content, missing v-lives and still not fluent in Korean," a fan commented.

"They do not understand the meaning of hiatus I fear," another person added.

"I’m spending more time and money on bts during the military “hiatus” than when they were active as a group," a fan mentioned.

Many now feel that the group’s solo era added many layers to BTS's career.

"Are OT7's foolish enough to think the 'solo era' will end once they have all completed enlistment? Do they really think the guys will suddenly give up doing solo projects?? OF COURSE the guys will do BTS projects, but people are foolish to think solo work will just cease," a fan remarked.

"Solos were launched, and can exist together with group. I’m sure that’s the plan," an X user mentioned.

"No clue why ppl think armys are sad or mad at bts going on solo tours and continuing individual activities after all of them are back….bts are constantly booked and busy solo or together. Stop projecting on to them and us," a fan wrote.

Jin’s upcoming tour, solo discographies, and BTS’s evolving structure after enlistment

Jin’s RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is the latest solo endeavor of the group. It is set to take place across Asia, North America, and Europe. The tour will start on June 28 in South Korea and will continue in Japan. Then it will be heading to US cities like Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark.

It will be finally wrapping up in London and Amsterdam. It ties in with the concept of his variety series Run Jin and will include live stages from both his albums Happy and the soon-to-be-released Echo.

Fans see this as a signal that BTS will continue with a blend of group and solo work even after all members complete their military service by mid-2025.

Here's a complete list of members' solo projects released during their Chapter 2 era (2022–2025). This includes albums, singles, and tours:

Jin

The Astronaut – Single (October 2022)

Happy – Mini Album (November 2024)

Echo – Mini Album (May 2025)

RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR – Solo World Tour (June–August 2025)

j-hope

Jack In The Box – Album (July 2022)

on the street (with J. Cole) – Digital Single (March 2023)

HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 – Mini Album (March 2024)

Sweet Dreams – Single (March 2025)

MONA LISA – Single (March 2025)

HOPE ON THE STREET TOUR – Solo Tour (February–June 2025)

RM

Indigo – Album (December 2022)

Right Place, Wrong Person – Album (May 2024)

Jimin

FACE – Album (March 2023)

MUSE – Album (July 2024)

SUGA (Agust D)

D-DAY – Album (April 2023)

Agust D Tour 'D-DAY' – Solo World Tour (April–August 2023)

V

Layover – Album (September 2023)

FRI(END)S – Digital Single (March 2024)

Winter Ahead – Digital Single (November 2024)

Jungkook

Seven (feat. Latto) – Digital Single (July 2023)

GOLDEN – Album (November 2023)

Standing Next to You – Usher Remix – Remix Single (December 2023)

Never Let Go – Digital Single (June 2024, pre-release announcement)

All BTS members will complete their military service by June 2025.

