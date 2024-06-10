"They have crossed the boundary"— Netizens react to alleged reports of Sasaengs following Lovely Runner fame Byeon Woo-seok to his hotel in Taiwan

On June 9, Multiple media agencies reported that Sasaeng fans of Byeon Woo-seok followed him to his hotel in Taiwan while he visited the country for his fan meeting. On June 8, the Lovely Runner star held the pilot event of his first fan meeting tour in Asia, SUMMER LETTER, in Taipei, Taiwan.

According to the Taiwanese media agency Jayu Times report, over 3000 Taiwanese fans attended the event, creating some unforgettable memories. However, the stalker fans have reportedly followed the actor to his hotel and other places he visited in the city.

The Sasaengs or the extreme fans allegedly flocked to the restaurants Byeon Woo-seok visited. Meanwhile, some Sasaengs reportedly booked rooms in his hotel and rented over 10 cars to follow him around the city.

This has concerned many followers of the Record of Youth actor as they took to social media to voice their opinions on this matter.

An X user @Sudakshinab3 stated about this alleged behavior of the fans,

“They have crossed the boundary."

“Byeon wooseok's company needs to protect him at all cost because these kinds of sasaeng are hard to deal” — A fan on X said.

“WHAT THE ACTUAL F***. this is sick absolutely sick. get help.”— Another fan added.

“Sasaengs are crazy disrespectful wth is this behavior they shouldn't invade his privacy like this”— A user added.

“I need all the sasaengs in jail actually. I hope Varo is dealing with this as severely as possible, it puts Wooseok’s safety at risk as well as his staff and possibly the people closest to him when he comes home, including his family. These crazy... I need them gone.”— Another user commented.

“His popularity is very ryu sunjae now…:(”— A fan stated.

“He is so humble and good to his fans and these crazy fans are the one who are going to ruin this for him💔..varo should take action regarding this”— A user stated.

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok’s sasaeng fans reportedly follow him to celebration party

Byeon Woo-seok garnered attention from millions of fans due to his performance as Ryu Sun-jae in the time slip rom-com drama Lovely Runner. On June 6, the Soulmate actor flew from Incheon Airport to Taiwan, where he was welcomed by a huge crowd at the airport. A fan with Byeon Woo-seok’s life-size standee on her back captured his attention.

Reportedly some fans also broke into the celebration party the actor held for official staff and other important personnel. His management agency released a statement. According to Hankyung, Varo Entertainment stated,

“Due to the unauthorized visits of some fans, the damage to the organizers, including the artists, is becoming serious, so please refrain from visiting unofficial schedules other than the public schedule.”

They further added,

“Any action that may infringe on the artist's privacy, such as following an artist's vehicle after the schedule has ended, visiting and filming private spaces including residences without permission, or illegally obtaining personal information, is strictly prohibited. Severe legal action may be taken against such actions. ”

The actor’s agency announced his first Asia fan meeting tour SUMMER LETTER on May 8 creating a huge buzz on social media.

On June 8, Byeon Woo-seok surprised fans by performing the OSTs Sudden Shower and I Think I Did live during his first fan convention event in Tapei. He also recreated the iconic yellow umbrella scene from Lovely Runner with a fan who wished to recreate it.

Byeon Woo-seok is set to hold fan meetings in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Manila, Jakarta, and more cities for his Asia tour.

