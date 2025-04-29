"They deserve rest"- Fans voice health concerns for SEVENTEEN's Mingyu after exhausted airport appearance amid packed schedules & comeback announcement

On April 29, 2025, Mingyu returned with his group, SEVENTEEN, to South Korea following their HOLIDAY fan meeting event in Japan. However, fans grew particularly worried after videos surfaced of him at Incheon Airport. Dressed in an oversized black outfit with his hoodie pulled up and his face mostly hidden, Mingyu was seen walking with difficulty. He seemingly leaned on his luggage trolley for support. Observers noted that he appeared bent over, raising concerns about his health.

Ad

Given Mingyu's medical history with back issues, many fans speculated that the idol might still be experiencing lingering pain. In October 2023, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that he had suffered from sudden lower back pain and was advised to rest temporarily. Although he resumed activities later, fans have remained cautious, especially seeing his recent struggles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to social media to express sadness and frustration. They questioned the constant cycle of events without adequate downtime. An X user, @SVTifide, wrote,

"The reason why I'm not happy about their new tour after cb. I know svt is hard working and they want to do it but it's not right. They r humans they deserve rest, from concert to unit cbs to fanmeeting to festivals to fanmeeting to cb to tour, wtf is this schedule."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others criticized SEVENTEEN's packed schedule and expressed worry that the group’s heavy workload could lead to more health issues.

"I think his back pain is back. I don't know why they don't give him time to rest," an X user mentioned.

"can't pledis give them some rest?? This is insane ..they aren't in their teen anymore..why pledis is not taking care of their artists?," another fan wrote.

Ad

"atp, pledis pls cancel the tour… like give yr artist some rest. surely we wanna see them again but having them not enough rest hurts us more," a netizen added.

Some pointed out that he seemed to be forcing himself to smile and perform despite visible discomfort.

"This’s so painful for him but he keeps smiling and singing like he's fine," a fan commented.

Ad

"seeing mingyu like this makes me the saddest person on earth since he is my take on a happy-go-lucky person," another user wrote.

More about SEVENTEEN’s recent activities, comeback plans, and 10th anniversary celebrations

SEVENTEEN has been busier than ever ahead of its 10th debut anniversary. The group has recently completed a series of HOLIDAY fan meeting shows in Osaka. They are now preparing for additional concerts in Saitama in May. These events have been a mix of musical performances, fan interactions, and lively games.

Ad

SEVENTEEN announced its 10th anniversary album earlier this month. It is called HAPPY BURSTDAY and is set to release on May 26, 2025. There are also plans for a new unit and another world tour that were unveiled alongside the album. It has promised even more content in the months to come. Teasers for the comeback, includes Dare or Death and have already created excitement online. Fans are eagerly awaiting new music and performances.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In recent years, SEVENTEEN has achieved major milestones on the global stage. They became the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage at Glastonbury in 2024. They also headlined festivals like Lollapalooza Berlin and Tecate Pa’l Norte in Latin America. SEVENTEEN’s previous album, Spill the Feels, released in October 2024, was also a major success.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s ongoing schedule includes preparations for the comeback album, fan meetings, and special anniversary content. Fans continue to celebrate the group’s achievements. They also hope that the members are given enough time to rest and recover fully.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More