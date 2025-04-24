SEVENTEEN 2025 Japan Fanmeeting 'HOLIDAY' setlist and highlights: 1 to 13, Ima, Together, & more

On April 24, 2025, SEVENTEEN began their highly anticipated fan meeting series 'HOLIDAY' in Japan. It drew thousands of CARATs to Kyocera Dome Osaka. The event marks their first Japanese fan event in two years and sold out all five shows. The show will take place on April 24, 26, and 27 in Osaka and May 10–11 in Saitama.

The fan meeting brings together music, games, and heartfelt interactions, with a theme centered around spending a joyful "holiday' with fans. For those who couldn't attend, two of the shows (April 26 and May 10) will be streamed in over 110 cinemas across Japan and available via live stream online.

SEVENTEEN's 2025 Japan fan meeting setlist includes both nostalgic hits and playful moments. Fans were treated to surprises, such as the members performing in Japanese school uniforms and intense games like snowman decorating while blindfolded. Even amid all the fun, the performances were polished and emotional, especially when members performed Let Me Hear You Say to roaring cheers.

Here is the full setlist from 'HOLIDAY' Japan fan meeting:

Holiday

1 to 13

Together (Japanese Ver.)

Dream

Ima

CBZ by BSS

96ers by Hoshi & Woozi

MEDLEY

Encircled

Headliner

Sara Sara

Mansae

The medley included:

Call Call Call!

Rock With You (Japanese Ver.)

Clap

Let Me Hear You Say

24H

BoomBoom

Still Lonely

Left & Right

Eyes on You

Beyond the performances, SEVENTEEN made sure to keep things fun and personal with several game segments. One standout game was the Snowman Decoration Challenge, where members were blindfolded and guided by teammates to place facial features on a snowman. Chaos and laughter broke out when Mingyu mistakenly placed a button incorrectly.

Another popular activity was the Hotpot Balance Beam Battle. It was a hilarious showdown where members dressed as food items (like leek swords and carrot shields) while opponents in fish cake tubes tried to knock them off a balance beam. The group also played a Test of Courage game, a Japanese variety show classic, where they had to drop a weight as close to their head as possible without getting hit.

S.Coups impressed fans by dropping his weight just 10 cm from his head without even blinking. The winning members were awarded fun titles and sashes, while fans got to vote for "best artistry" based on snowman designs.

More from SEVENTEEN's 2025 fan meeting: Military updates, units, and more

While the fan meeting was packed with energy, two members, Jeonghan and Wonwoo, were missing due to military service. Wonwoo, who enlisted on April 3, recently completed his basic training and made headlines after leading the ceremony as unit representative. Jeonghan began his social service in September 2024. He was the first member from SEVENTEEN to enlist.

Apart from songs and games, another thing that impressed fans was the members' new styles. Minghao debuted ginger hair, Dino sported a new perm, and Jun and Woozi were spotted with fresh blonde styles. It sparked buzz among fans online. Games added levity to the night, from snowman sabotage by Mingyu and The8 to Vernon’s chill demeanor while others acted out game skits.

The SEVENTEEN 2025 Japan Fanmeeting games featured three teams, each with a fun mix of members. Team Blue included S.Coups, Joshua, and Vernon. Team Red was made up of Hoshi, Woozi, Seungkwan, and Dino. Team White consisted of Mingyu, DK, and The8.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, SEVENTEEN continues to keep fans engaged. They’ll release their fifth full album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, on May 26 and follow up with new tours, unit releases, and special content.

