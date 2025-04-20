"They got sunghooned" — Fans hilariously react as Clairo's live stream at Coachella accidentally cuts to Enhypen performing 'XO'

On April 19, 2025, K-pop group Enhypen took over the Coachella stage for the second time. For those unable to attend in person, the music festival organizers provided an official livestream link.

Ad

As the performances began, fans eagerly tuned in. But even the best technology can falter. While most of the livestream was smooth and immersive, a brief glitch occurred on April 19 during American singer Clairo's performance.

During the livestream, Clairo's performance was being broadcast as expected. However, the screen suddenly cut to Enhypen's stage, zooming in on the group's member Sunghoon as he performed a dance break during the song XO.

The unexpected crossover quickly caught viewers' attention, who took to X to share their hilarious responses. One X user wrote:

Ad

Trending

"they got sunghooned"

Expand Tweet

Ad

From hoping for the two artists to collaborate to poking fun at the glitch, here's how fans reacted:

"i was so confused lmfaoo" a user wrote

"this how my playlist looks like" a fan wrote

"well actually this is not a mistake but a teaser for future feature enha x clairo" another fan replied

Expand Tweet

Ad

As a result, fans begin to say that Coachella and Clairo "have been sunghooned," meaning that they have been given a taste of Sunghoon's antics now. The audio continued to be of Clairo's song Bags, but the visuals were of Enhypen's stage.

"sunghoon’s dance break unironically matching the beat" a user wrote

"when i said i wanted them both in the same frame i didnt expect this" a fan wrote

Ad

"i will take rhis as my two worlds colliding" another fan wrote

Who is Clairo, the act whose live stream was interrupted at Coachella?

Claire Elizabeth Cottrill, aka Clairo, is a 26-year-old American singer-songwriter. She began making music at the age of 13 and rose to fame in 2017 with her song Pretty Girl. Over the years, the singer has cultivated a fan base with songs in indie pop, soft rock, folk, and lo-fi genres. Clairo has performed at major events such as Lollapalooza in 2018 and Coachella in 2019.

Ad

Additionally, she has appeared on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Her 2024 self-released album Charm received a Grammy nomination in the same year for Best Alternative Music Album, marking the singer's first-ever Grammy nomination.

In other news, this year marked the debut of the K-pop group Enhypen at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. With this appearance, the group joined the ranks of 2NE1, Le Sserafim, BLACKPINK, ATEEZ, Epik High, and aespa, among others.

Enhypen performed a 45-minute set at the festival, performing hit tracks such as Blockbuster, Future Perfect (Pass the Mic), and Blessed-Cursed, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More