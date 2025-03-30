“They have NO CLUE WHO TO CUT TO OR ZOOM INTO” — Fans slam camerawork during aespa’s ‘Whiplash’ performance at 2025 Billboard Women in Music

On March 29, 2025, South Korean girl group aespa performed at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. Held at the YouTube Theater, they delivered a live English performance of their song Whiplash. It is the title track of their fifth EP, released in October 2024.

Ahead of the event, the group released the English version of the song on March 27, 2025. However, following their performance, online discussions highlighted concerns about the camera work. One fan on X commented:

"Not the cameraman and director visibly panicking and having to use insert shots of the crowd to cover the fact that they have NO CLUE WHO TO CUT TO OR ZOOM INTO…give me your job," an X user commented.

Many viewers pointed out issues with angles and focus.

"This is SHIT. Ningning is barely in the video to the point I forgot what her lines were. And dyk how bad it gotta be for me to keep my akgaesim aside and wonder why the dance break focus was so bad?Wtf is this?," a fan remarked.

"Who the fuck was in charge of the cameras for this performance good god..," a user mentioned.

"We need inkigayo cameraman😭😭😭," a person shared.

"Camerawork is pissing me AWFFF but they ate regardless," a netizen said.

"The camerawork 😭😭😭😭 i cant watch my girls clearly...... but at least im happy to see the audience enjoying their show," a viewer noted.

"What the fawk is this camera work are we watching the audience or aespa?," another fan added.

aespa's Winter teaches G-Dragon Whiplash on Good Day

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, along with TV personalities Jung Hyung-don and Defconn, is set to welcome aespa as guests on his variety show Good Day. A newly released preview has given fans a glimpse of their highly anticipated appearance.

Helmed by Infinite Challenge PD Kim Tae Ho, Good Day is a music project with G-Dragon as the producer. He brings together stars from different fields to craft the ultimate “song of the year.” The show mixes reality TV with music production.

In the latest teaser, aespa arrives at the show’s general assembly. In it, G-Dragon said he wanted them to join Good Day because he liked their songs. The Übermensch artist said he had been following them even during his break and saw them win an award at MAMA.

"The songs they've released so far have been good together. I've been keeping an eye on them even while I was resting, and I went to MAMA for the first time in a long time and they even won an award this time," G-Dragon said (as quoted by Sports Kyunghyang).

During the episode, Jung Hyung-don and Defconn asked G-Dragon to dance to their song Whiplash. Winter even helped teach him. Both Defconn and G-Dragon give it a try, but G-Dragon quickly gets flustered dancing in front of aespa.

Meanwhile, aespa was honored with the Group of the Year award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music.

