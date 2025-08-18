“They are both professionals”- Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Lisa after viral criticism of her close chemistry with Kentaro Sakaguchi in DREAM short film

Recently, following the release of BLACKPINK Lisa’s new single DREAM, starring Kentaro Sakaguchi, many netizens criticized the idol for her alleged close chemistry with the actor. In the music video, the two portray partners, with several scenes depicting them interacting as a couple. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, some netizens claimed that the shots were included for personal reasons and suggested a closer connection with the actor. In response, many fans defended the Thunder singer, emphasizing that both individuals are professionals and that the music video was simply a collaborative project.Fans also urged netizens to refrain from spreading malicious rumours that could harm both celebrities. Furthermore, many fans highlighted that the DREAM music video provides significant exposure for Kentaro Sakaguchi and that such allegations could undermine this opportunity.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;The Dream MV is great, Li sa &amp; Kentaro did a great job, &amp; Lisa is giving a lot of exposure to Kentaro. Go watch the MV to support him instead of coming here getting mad at scenarios you are making in your own head. They are both professionals &amp; these are just regular BTS pics.&quot;LEBRONLISA @lisalebron29150LINKThe Dream MV is great, Lisa &amp;amp;amp; Kentaro did a great job, &amp;amp;amp; Lisa is giving a lot of exposure to Kentaro. Go watch the MV to support him instead of coming here getting mad at scenarios you are making in your own head. They are both professionals &amp;amp;amp; these are just regular BTS pics.Many other fans and netizens also defended the idol, stating that the music video shots and the behind-the-scenes photos are common for romance-themed music videos.𝑽𝒊𝒙𝒊𝒏 💥 @LalisaLovemoiLINKYeah. Captain obvious. She desired him to be in HER mv. She hired him. He signed the contract. And im sure she paid him accordingly to what his talent and reputation deserves. Am i missing something here? Thes mfs be slow.kansho @monichan_gLINKI am Japanese and I am appalled at these Japanese who make these criticisms. It is really embarrassing and I would like to ask you to stop. I am doing my job. Do you slander people who are just doing their job? I can't believe it. Normal Japanese people don't say anything.MAYHEM ALTER EGO 🖤 @halfdrunktiredLINKY’all really out here acting like Lisa, 28, is some sugar mama to 34 year old Kentaro? She just hired him for the Dream music video. She could’ve picked any equally relevant artist, but she chose him. He’s benefiting way more than she is. Have some respect, y’all ungrateful af𝒍𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒆 🇹🇭🇨🇭 @btchyplsLINKy’all learn a new word and run with it cos what tf are you even saying??? 😭 no wonder i don’t even see much of japanese actors thriving internationally cos y’all wouldn’t survive a day with this attitude ☠️Several other fans and netizens condemned the spread of malicious rumors targeting the two celebritiesyas @lalimanoballLINKThe Japanese are trying to ruin Kentaro’s great chance for global exposure. Lisa, with her huge reach, was never disrespectful, she was just making the atmosphere lighter since they had to show chemistry on screen. Besides, he’s 34, seven years older than her, not a child.เบ้บลี @meowbebLINKsaying she spends money to satisfy her own desires, you’re not only insulting her but also Kentaro. they only worked together, nothing more. keep your stupid thoughts to yourselves.ฟักทองท่านหนึ่ง @FHnungLINKOpen your dirty eyes, the world is wider than Japan. And he is not your husband. Be calm and manage your jealousy. Be professional 😌n. @jstbpstffLINK@_____Caph god forbid a woman being comfortable and friendly with a male colleague. you guys friendless or what?All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her solo activitiesBLACKPINK's Lisa, also known as Lalisa Manobal, is a Thai rapper, singer, and actor, based in South Korea. She debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow BLACKPINK members. Following the expiration of their contracts with the agency, all four members decided to depart.BLACKPINK's Lisa (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)Despite their departure, BLACKPINK’s group contract under YG Entertainment remains valid. After leaving the agency, the members joined other companies or launched their own labels for solo releases and promotions. She established her own label, LLOUD, and signed with RCA Records for her international solo activities.Since her solo debut, the BLACKPINK member has released several tracks, including Rockstar, New Woman featuring Rosalìa, and Moonlit Floor (cover). In February 2025, she released her first studio album, Alter Ego, which featured Fxck Up The World (FUTW) as the title track. The album also included collaborations with Tyla, Future, Doja Cat, RAYE, and Megan Thee Stallion.In the same month, the Money singer made her acting debut as Mook, a health mentor, in the third season renewal of the HBO series The White Lotus. Most recently, on August 14, she released her latest single, DREAM, starring herself alongside Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi.Fans and netizens are eagerly anticipating more exciting content from the idol.