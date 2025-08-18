  • home icon
  "They are both professionals"- Fans defend BLACKPINK's Lisa after viral criticism of her close chemistry with Kentaro Sakaguchi in DREAM short film

“They are both professionals”- Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Lisa after viral criticism of her close chemistry with Kentaro Sakaguchi in DREAM short film

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 18, 2025 18:48 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Lisa and Sakaguchi Kentaro (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

Recently, following the release of BLACKPINK Lisa’s new single DREAM, starring Kentaro Sakaguchi, many netizens criticized the idol for her alleged close chemistry with the actor. In the music video, the two portray partners, with several scenes depicting them interacting as a couple.

However, some netizens claimed that the shots were included for personal reasons and suggested a closer connection with the actor. In response, many fans defended the Thunder singer, emphasizing that both individuals are professionals and that the music video was simply a collaborative project.

Fans also urged netizens to refrain from spreading malicious rumours that could harm both celebrities. Furthermore, many fans highlighted that the DREAM music video provides significant exposure for Kentaro Sakaguchi and that such allegations could undermine this opportunity.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"The Dream MV is great, Li sa & Kentaro did a great job, & Lisa is giving a lot of exposure to Kentaro. Go watch the MV to support him instead of coming here getting mad at scenarios you are making in your own head. They are both professionals & these are just regular BTS pics."
Many other fans and netizens also defended the idol, stating that the music video shots and the behind-the-scenes photos are common for romance-themed music videos.

Several other fans and netizens condemned the spread of malicious rumors targeting the two celebrities

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her solo activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa, also known as Lalisa Manobal, is a Thai rapper, singer, and actor, based in South Korea. She debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow BLACKPINK members. Following the expiration of their contracts with the agency, all four members decided to depart.

BLACKPINK's Lisa (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

Despite their departure, BLACKPINK’s group contract under YG Entertainment remains valid. After leaving the agency, the members joined other companies or launched their own labels for solo releases and promotions. She established her own label, LLOUD, and signed with RCA Records for her international solo activities.

Since her solo debut, the BLACKPINK member has released several tracks, including Rockstar, New Woman featuring Rosalìa, and Moonlit Floor (cover). In February 2025, she released her first studio album, Alter Ego, which featured Fxck Up The World (FUTW) as the title track. The album also included collaborations with Tyla, Future, Doja Cat, RAYE, and Megan Thee Stallion.

In the same month, the Money singer made her acting debut as Mook, a health mentor, in the third season renewal of the HBO series The White Lotus. Most recently, on August 14, she released her latest single, DREAM, starring herself alongside Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi.

Fans and netizens are eagerly anticipating more exciting content from the idol.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

