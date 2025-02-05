"They are both the most random unnies" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo opens up about how she got close to aespa's Karina 

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo appeared as a guest on the most recent episode of Salon Drip 2. The episode was posted on the official YouTube account @TEO_universe. During the forty-minute conversation, Jisoo discussed her forthcoming album, the choreography of her song Earthquake, her hobbies, her fondness for video games and Frozen 2's character Elsa, and more.

In between this, BLACKPINK's Jisoo also opened up about her close bond with aespa's Karina. She stated that the closeness between their makeup professionals fostered their eventual friendship and rapport. She shared that they had dined together and had also visited a café together.

Jisoo further mentioned how Karina informed her about the current trends of dance challenges going on in the K-pop scene. The idol added that they have been friends since the release of her track Flower in 2023.

Trending

Expand Tweet

K-pop fans were delighted to learn that Jisoo and Karina are friends. Consequently, fans flooded the internet with their comments about the idols. One user on X wrote:

“I can see why. They are both the most random unnies in their respective groups and often make jokes”

Expand Tweet

Many other mixed reactions to their closeness were recorded online. While some suggested a reality show featuring them, others demanded their picture together.

“Make reality show for jisoo n karina, i bet will be sooo hilarious,” commented a fan.

“Damn. I needed a picture of them together. Please,” stated another admirer.

“Jisoo doing her own K-pop industry research over coffee with Karina—queen moves only! Love this friendship!,” stated a fan.

“Now that I think about it; they have similar demeanors, like that down to earth approachable vibe. I hope we get to see them together soon,” commented a fan.

Several fans pointed out similarities in Jisoo and Karina's behavior, while others requested their joint dance challenge video.

“jisoo and karina are literally like the same persons in a different body both the silliest and the visuals of the group it’s no surprise they got close,” stated another fan.

“Pretty girls always hang out with pretty girls,” wrote an admirer.

“Can someone from both of them give us a dance challenge video? like hello??,” commented another fan.

“Aespink being friends and sharing experiences in the industry is something super nice to know from Jisoo awww,” stated a fan.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo talked about her hobbies in the episode

Expand Tweet

The BLACKPINK idol stated that she does not have any hobbies and prefers lying down whenever she has leisure time.

“I have no hobbies. When I’m not working, I’m lying down. My bed has two spots… If I lie down for too long on one side and it gets too hot, I’ll move over to the other side and lie down,” Jisoo said.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo even revealed that she spent plenty of money on game-related purchases, which she considers an investment.

The idol also remarked on her life as a CEO after launching her label, BLISSOO, in 2024. She stated that she needed to make decisions on literally everything. BLACKPINK's Jisoo stated that the most significant difference between releasing an album as a musician and as a CEO is money, as she now has access to all information.

In addition, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is preparing to release her new album AMORTAGE, which is set to be released on February 14, 2025. This mini-album consists of four tracks, namely earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs&Kisses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback