"They're disgracing artists": BTS fans slam netizen for allegedly submitting a report accusing Taehyung of "bullying" Jimin to the Mexican ambassador

A post shared on October 10, 2025, about BTS’ Taehyung and Jimin on the community platform Instiz sparked widespread backlash among fans. The post alleged that a netizen from Mexico, had compiled and delivered a report accusing Taehyung of “bullying” fellow group member to the Mexican ambassador.The &quot;evidence&quot; reportedly centered on V's social media activity, primarily on the Weverse fan platform. According to the claims, Taehyung aka V was deliberately interacting only with fan accounts whose usernames included a tiger and bunny emoji on Weverse.The two emojis often associated with BTS members of V and Jungkook and together their pairing. The accuser viewed this selective interaction as an attempt by Taehyung to foster animosity against Jimin. The post further alleged that this behavior was “inciting” negative comments directed at Jimin.The netizen who made the allegations claimed to have met with the representatives from HYBE Entertainment in Mexico and the Mexican ambassador. They allegedly presented their &quot;evidence&quot; to them in the form of a paper file and a USB drive.The netizen claimed that V's actions constituted a crime that warranted legal action in Korea. They later uploaded a photograph of these documents and the USB drive as proof of their submission requesting legal action in South Korea.The claims quickly spread across online communities, where many BTS fans expressed disbelief and frustration. Several called out the allegations as unfounded and criticized the act of involving diplomatic channels in what they saw as a personal fan dispute. Highlighting the repeated outlandish claims made by the same individual one fan commented, "The same women claimed Jimin was pregnant, that the couple had a separate room during their military service, and that they even met his father. Just one question: why aren't these people in a mental hospital yet? They're disgracing artists." Fans took to X to express frustration, disbelief, and concern over the bizarre nature of the allegations. Many criticized the netizen's claims and the extreme measures taken, including reporting the matter to foreign authorities. Others criticized the broader fandom culture, expressing embarrassment over the extreme behaviors of certain fans. One fan commented: "jikookers claim Tae is bullying jimin by replying to the questions about HIMSELF, next is reporting him to the french ambassador bc a pistachio croissant made more noise than jimin's first appearance on 2 years" Another stated: "I hope mexico's ambassador can help its own people and send those mentally ill fans to the asylum himself. They already submitted their own names to the authorities only thing left to do is to arrest them." A third fan remarked: "This sh*t would always be embarrassing to me, and I don't know why armys let shippers run wild in the fandom to this point. No other fandoms has such disgusting and miserable shippers like BTS, and that says a lot about the group and fandom! They're both 30 years" Fans continued to express incredulity and amusement over the allegations against BTS' Taehyung. They responded to the claims and the reported embassy submission with a mix of ridicule and disbelief. Many questioned the logic behind the accusations and criticized the extreme measures taken by the individual involved. Others highlighted the absurdity of involving high-level authorities in what they see as baseless claims. Fans commented: "Bullying because of emojis? Really, is this proof? He is not the only one who responded to these emojis; the members also approved them." Another fan stated: "How crazy do you have to be to actually go all the way to the embassy and do something like that It really doesn't make sense that someone that mentally unstable managed to attend an event where even the Mexican ambassador was present" BTS Taehyung and Jimin attended Paris Fashion Week as global ambassadors of Celine and Dior. BTS members Taehyung (V) and Jimin recently traveled to Paris Fashion Week. Jimin attended Dior's Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear show on October 1 while Taehyung appeared at Celine's Summer show on October 5. Both were present as global ambassadors of their respective brands. Jimin's presence at the Dior show had a huge impact. According to the Thai media outlet Onclusive, he secured a 17.06% Share of Voice (SoV). This was the second-highest individual celebrity mention on social media during PFW. This buzz helped make Dior the most mentioned brand. Dior had a 46.20% SoV during the fashion week.V's attendance garnered a 5.30% SoV across media. He greatly boosted Celine's visibility contributing 6.88% to the brand's total SoV. His social media impact was immense. On the day of the show, he received 9.2 million mentions on X.V generated 33 million engagements including likes, comments, and shares. The social media buzz didn’t stop there and by 3 PM the following day, his mentions had doubled. The buzz reached 18.3 million with engagement soaring to 77 million.BTS is set to make their highly anticipated comeback in the spring of 2026.