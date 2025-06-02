"They're truly angels" — Fans moved as John Cena credits BTS for helping him overcome self-worth struggles 

On May 31, 2025, John Cena spoke about BTS at Texas’ major pop culture event, FAN EXPO. It took place from May 30 to June 1 inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Event Hall. During a Q&A forum, the pro wrestler was asked about BTS. That's when he shared that the boy band had a big personal impact.

“What BTS specifically did for me is they found me at a right time in my life to give me hope and inspiration through who they are as people… they reached a 48 year old dude who was struggling with self worth," John Cena said.

Fans online quickly responded, sharing clips and reactions. An X user commented:

Maysa777 @maysajimin32632 Such a sweet words😭😭😭🫂 Bts reach to ppl at the right time They’re truly angels🥺💜💜💜

Speaking about his bias, John Cena said, "j-hope is my guy." Over this, the crowd reacted with loud cheers. In 2023, Cena even shared a photo of Hobi on his Instagram, as the idol was serving his compulsory military service in South Korea. The post had no caption.

The Hollywood star didn’t explain why he posted the image, but many believe it’s a show of support for the singer during his service.

"The fact that a lot of people say this about bts, they always out here saving lives and inspiring so many," a fan remarked.

"Being an army and loving John is so cool, makes me feel so happy. and i share his feelings. BTS gives you so much; they're love and thousands of other beautiful things. pleaseeee, bangtan and john, reunite soon. 🥹🥹🥹💜💜💜💘," a user mentioned.

"They really found us at the right time when we are struggling with life 🥹 this is exactly what i would say if someone asks me why i love them sm," a person shared.

More fan reactions to John Cena's remark about the K-pop group:

"It's crazy how music can touch people, how art can move people to the better and it's insane how bts does this so well just being themselves," a netizen said.

"I think that's why most of us are so loyal to them, their music like how can you leave someone who roots for you, encourages you to live and helps you gently acknowledge stuff you don't really want to.. they're the angels who popped up in my life when I was lost and I love them," a viewer noted.

"Aren't we all. I mean, I've been watching kdrama for 2 decades but never bother diving into kpop. Until, I saw Tae in Hwarang. And this was during my most difficult yrs. Broken, broke, hustling. The hardest part was showing up as strong independent breadwinner when I have nothing," another fan added.

When BTS ARMY encouraged John Cena to pen two self-love books

John Cena, actor and former WWE champion, has been vocal about BTS for the past few years and has openly shown respect for them. He regularly posts about them on social media platforms and has mentioned their impact in interviews.

In 2021, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cena said ARMY inspired him to write two books focused on self-care and mental health. After tweeting about self-love in 2018 (around the release of BTS' Love Yourself), the ARMY's support gave him the courage to continue sharing. The actor now regularly posts positive messages on his X.

"I was essentially sending a similar message of the band. And these books exist because the BTS Army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment," John Cena said.

The 48-year-old also highlighted Bangtan's significant influence on youth around the world. He emphasized that the group’s message about mental wellness and kindness resonates with fans globally. He acknowledged their role in raising awareness and encouraging positive change.

Meanwhile, BTS commemorated its 12th debut anniversary with the FESTA event update on May 31, presented by Jin and j-hope.

