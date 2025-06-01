  • home icon
John Cena drops face turn tease amid WWE Retirement Tour

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 01, 2025 10:28 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com and WWE's X/Twitter handle]

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently took to social media to drop a major tease about his possible character change. The 17-time World Champion is currently a heel in the Stamford-based promotion.

After defeating R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena tried to "ruin wrestling" by helping a YouTuber like Logan Paul to win the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. The Cenation Leader was stopped in his tracks by a returning Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare then announced that he would team up with Uso to face Cena and Paul in a Tag Team Match at Money in the Bank 2025.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Cena recently took to X/Twitter to share an out-of-character message. The 17-time World Champion is known for uploading motivational quotes on his X handle, and he did something similar this time as well.

The Chain Gang Soldier wrote that one should be willing to adapt to new plans when necessary in life, seemingly second-guessing his heel turn and dropping a huge tease of his possible face turn on WWE TV.

"No plan survives contact with the events of life. Adapt. Overcome," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long made a huge claim about John Cena as a heel

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long hit back at people who believe John Cena's heel run has been a "failure."

Long also made a huge claim about Cena, saying that his current on-screen persona was similar to how he was in real life.

"I don't think it's [John Cena's heel run] a failure, and the reason why I don't think it's a failure is because I think it puts John Cena right where he wants to be. John Cena in real life is a heel. A lot of times, you don't have to turn guys. Lot of times, you know what I mean, It works perfect for 'em."
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena and Logan Paul's match with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

