John Cena is a "heel" in real life, says WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar John Cena turning heel was something very few expected this year. However, a Hall of Famer of the Stamford-based promotion apparently believes that Cena is very comfortable in the role.

Cena has had his ups and downs in his career, from being hated early on to becoming a household name in the subsequent years. However, his recent heel turn has received some criticism, with one of the reasons being The Rock's lack of involvement after being the catalyst behind the turn itself. However, Teddy Long thinks this does not mean that the star himself is a failure.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"I don't think it's [John Cena's heel run] a failure, and the reason why I don't think it's a failure is because I think it puts John Cena right where he wants to be. John Cena in real life is a heel. A lot of times, you don't have to turn guys. Lot of times, you know what I mean, It works perfect for 'em." [4:30 onwards]

He further compared Cena's run to Lex Luger's heel run, and how the legend was very good in the role, as it was similar to his real-life personality, much like The Franchise Player:

"When Luger was in his prime, when he was a heel, he was really like that in real life, okay? So that's exactly why he was able to pull that off so good, and Cena was able to make that work because that's him. And I think he is comfortable with doing it. I think he really wants to be that guy." [4:50 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Bill Apter has similar opinion about WWE Superstar's heel run

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was also appreciative of Cena's storyline in the past few weeks.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter talked about how he was sick of hearing unwarranted criticism for the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. He said:

"I am so sick and tired of reading on the internet that John Cena's heel turn has been a failure. Wrong, forget it. It's not a failure. I'll tell you, you know, everybody in the internet is a critic, whoa they're losing their ratings, the number of people watching... But that's not blame for John Cena. It could be the whole package. But in terms of John Cena's heel turn, little by little he is gotten into this so well, and I enjoy seeing this guy as a heel right now." [1:30 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what WWE plans to do next with John Cena.

