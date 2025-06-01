Criticism of John Cena's WWE run prompts infuriated comment from veteran; says he is "sick and tired" (Exclusive)

WWE fans have gotten something unexpected in the form of John Cena turning heel this year. However, there is significant criticism against the execution of the storyline, which has led veteran journalist Bill Apter to comment on it.

Cena's heel turn was a part of The Rock's design, but the latter has been missing from the storyline ever since the first step. This, as expected, has led to criticism of the heel run. Arguably, there is also a certain emptiness in the story after The Franchise Player defeated Cody Rhodes. Nevertheless, Bill Apter is convinced that the backlash is unwarranted.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the infuriated veteran journalist claimed to be sick and tired, and had the following to say about the WWE star's run:

"I am so sick and tired of reading on the internet that John Cena's heel turn has been a failure. Wrong, forget it. It's not a failure. I'll tell you, you know, everybody in the internet is a critic, whoa they're losing their ratings, the number of people watching... But that's not blame for John Cena. It could be the whole package. But in terms of John Cena's heel turn, little by little he is gotten into this so well, and I enjoy seeing this guy as a heel right now." [1:30 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Konnan also criticized the WWE legend's heel turn

While Bill Apter believes that John Cena's heel turn does not deserve criticism, another wrestling veteran, Konnan, thinks it is worth only a C.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran talked about his reasons for the low grade. He said that Cena should have been turned a long time ago:

"Okay, hear me out on this. I don't like the fact that he's blaming it on the people because the people always loved him. But, I'm gonna give him a C and I'm gonna tell you why. Because the noise that made was really monumental. Everybody knows who he is, and everybody was talking about it. Even shows you wouldn't imagine were talking about him. They should have turned him a long time ago." [From 6:13 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion.

