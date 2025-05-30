John Cena’s heel turn gets a harsh review from wrestling veteran: "I'm gonna give him a C" 

Wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke about John Cena's heel turn. The star is currently on his retirement tour with WWE.

Cena turned heel and embraced his dark side at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Since then, the star defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania to win his 17th World Championship.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the veteran detailed that Cena blaming the fans during his heel turn didn't sit well with him. He noted that the WWE Universe stood behind his values of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect for two decades. However, Konnan noted that the turn generated a lot of attention for WWE and got new viewership, which, in turn, helped their business.

"Okay, hear me out on this. I don't like the fact that he's blaming it on the people because the people always loved him." He added, "But, I'm gonna give him a C and I'm gonna tell you why. Because the noise that made was really monumental. Everybody knows who he is, and everybody was talking about it. Even shows you wouldn't imagine were talking about him. They should have turned him a long time ago." [From 6:13 onwards]

John Cena will be on SmackDown this week

At Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena tried to ambush Jey Uso, hoping to tilt the odds in favor of Logan Paul. He felt a YouTuber winning the World Heavyweight Championship would "ruin wrestling."

However, Cody Rhodes returned to stop the Franchise Player. The American Nightmare hit him with the Cross Rhodes and put him out of action. Jey hit the Spear on Logan Paul and won the match. After the encounter, Cody challenged Cena and Logan to a tag team match at Money in the Bank against him and Uso.

This week, John Cena and Cody Rhodes will once again be on SmackDown for the first time since their WrestleMania 41 encounter.

