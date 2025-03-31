"They said ot4"- Fans emotional over G-Dragon and Daesung keeping T.O.P's voice alive during 'Last Dance' performance at the recent Seoul concert

On March 30, 2025, G-Dragon performed Last Dance during his Übermensch world tour concert in Goyang Stadium, South Korea. Midway through the track, BIGBANG’s Daesung and Taeyang joined him on stage.

Initially singing alone, he was then joined by Daesung. As G-dragon sang, T.O.P's voice was included in the backtrack while he performed his parts. The three then completed the song together and ended with a hug.

Fans also noted that he appeared to mimic T.O.P’s signature ending pose. This marked the first time Last Dance had been performed live in nine years. The song is known as a tribute to BIGBANG’s history. V.I.P.'s reacted to their reunion, flooding social media with comments.

"They said ot4," an X user commented.

Similar fan remarks read:

"I thought I had moved on from the fact that they’re now three… but deep down, I guess I never really did," a fan remarked.

"One thing is extremely certain and they love Top even if it hurts the fans of the other ex-member, they love Tabi," a user noted.

"THE HAND GESTURE!!! DANG😭😭😭," a person mentioned when G-dragon imitated TOP's signature pose.

Fans also noticed that G-Dragon appeared to tear up when Daesung and Taeyang joined him.

"I kkeep wondering how on the other side of the world three beautiful people make me feel so emotional and cry so much, I love them so much, I need this to happen again with the 4 members," a netizen said.

"If this ain’t what you call a family is, idk what else is 🥲 those smiles and lovely laughs aaa that’s what we’ve been waiting for long vips and fam 🫂🫂 we made it this far, at last we’re witnessing it all now 🥹🥹 our lovely and beautiful bigbang, ot3 on stage but still," a viewer shared.

"STOP STOP STOP STOOPPP I WILL NEVER RECOVER FROM THIS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I'M CRYING RIGHT NOW I'M IN TEARS 😭😭😭😭😭 ," another fan added.

G-Dragon led a star-studded Good Day return

After a two-week suspension, MBC’s Good Day returned on March 30, 2025. The episode, titled Good Day General Assembly, featured a large gathering of guests.

Attendees included Cho Sae-ho, Jeong Hyung-don, Defconn, and Code Kunst. Hwang Jung-min, Yim Si-wan, Jung Hae-in, and Kwanghee also participated.

Lee Soo-hyuk, Kim Go-eun, Kian84, and Hong Jin-kyung were present, too. Chef Anh Sung-jae, SEVENTEEN's BSS, aespa, and CL were also part of the event. Kim Soo-hyun, part of the “88s,” was fully edited out of the latest Good Day episode.

The show was previously paused after the controversy involving him. Producers cited “program restructuring” as the reason but gave no details. Then, his screen time was reduced to full shots. In the latest broadcast, he was removed entirely.

G-Dragon led the general meeting as guests arrived one by one. Yim Si-wan and Jung Hae-in were among the first to join. Kwanghee and Lee Soo-hyuk arrived next, followed by Kim Go-eun and Hwang Jung-min.

Kian84 arrived later, catching Jung Hae-in’s attention. As everyone settled in, Defconn suggested they exchange contact numbers. The event shifted focus to a charity auction featuring the celebrities’ prized possessions.

Each item held personal significance, with all proceeds set for donation.

Attendees showed keen interest as bidding began. A limited-edition figurine in a luxury shopping bag was among the first items revealed. Anticipation grew as the trailer teased G-Dragon’s contributions, hinting at a record-breaking auction price.

The Good Day episode marked G-Dragon’s role as producer on the long-awaited recording day.

