"They sound so good" — Fans react to NJZ's new song for Coca Cola," I Feel Coke"

On March 12, 2025, Billboard Korea shared NJZ's new song, titled I Feel Coke, for Coca-Cola on their Instagram and YouTube platforms. The song reinterprets the brand's 1980s commercial.

Billboard Korea wrote on their Instagram post,

"Some things never fade and are loved forever. What if we reinterpreted the legendary 1980s commercial ‘I Feel Coke’ through the lens of youth in 2025? Now, sit tight and enjoy this new version brought to you not only by Coca-Cola and Billboard, but with Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein!"

The song comes a day after NJZ released a new commercial with Coca-Cola featuring the catchphrase, "Turn your old jeans into new jeans."

Fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm for NJZ's new project amidst the feud with ADOR & HYBE. One fan said on X,

"missing these girls. they sound so good."

Similar reactions emerged on X timelines, praising the song, the vocals, the vibe, and, most importantly, the girl group's return to performing.

"YAKHHHH JTS LIKE OST KDRAMA SCHOOLS ROMANCE IN 90,ITS SUMMER VIBES TOO AKH," commented another fan.

"This appears to be a remake of an old commercial and campaign from the 1980s-1990s! I will say this over and over again if needed but NJZ really has a remarkable ability to revive elements of the past while infusing them with a fresh, contemporary twist of their own," remarked another fan.

"its good..its really good..they did their own version of an 1987 CM song..and njz version just hits you in the right spots..coca cola mashita had us dancing, i feel coke is getting us all jittery bubbly and emotional..," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions read,

"Very cute! Those harmonies.. Loved the 90’s vibe.. I also saw billboard only mentioned their names on their post," wrote another fan.

"i might get cancelled for saying this but this song sounds like it’s been copied from somewhere? The beat, the melody... it all sounds so familiar. I just can’t pinpoint exactly where i’ve heard it? oh wait… I figured it out… it sounds like the song of the year!" exclaimed another fan.

"is there a link to where to stream this officially? I want to help the girls," said another fan.

All about the feud between NJZ (formerly NewJeans) and ADOR/HYBE

A highly publicized dispute has been unfolding since last year between NJZ (formerly NewJeans) and their management agency ADOR, which is backed by HYBE Corporation.

The conflict started with a shareholders' dispute between Hybe's top executive and NewJeans' former CEO, Min Hee-jin, who accused Hybe's other girl group of unfair competition. At the same time, HYBE claimed that Hee-jin plotted to gain full ownership of NJZ (formerly NewJeans).

This led to Min Hee-jin's dismissal as CEO of ADOR on August 27, 2024. The members supported Hee-jin, expressing distrust and rebuttal of HYBE's management in a surprise YouTube live stream on September 11. In the live stream, they detailed issues concerning workplace harassment, leaks of private information, and deletion of previously released content.

The group also gave HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk an ultimatum to reinstate Min Hee-jin by September 25. However, HYBE rejected the ultimatum, citing the principle of separating management from production. They confirmed, however, that Hee-jin can remain NJZ or NewJeans' producer.

On October 15, 2024, one group member, Hanni, testified as a reference witness during the National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee audit, accusing HYBE of undermining the group. Further, on November 28, 2024, NewJeans announced the termination of their exclusive contract with ADOR due to alleged breaches, including artist protection violations.

The members pledged to pursue activities independently and fight for the group's name. ADOR refuted the claim and filed an injunction with the Seoul Central District Court in January 2025 to prevent the members from independently signing advertising contracts while their contract dispute remains unresolved.

The members announced their group's new name, NJZ, on February 7, 2025.

In other news, the group will debut under their new name as headliners for the Hong Kong music festival ComplexCon on March 23.

