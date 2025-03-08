"They are both sunshines": Fans react as BTS' j-hope and his sister's childhood pictures get unveiled during the recent Live Alone episode

On Friday, March 1, the latest episode of Live Alone featuring BTS's j-hope landed on the internet. Live Alone is a South Korean reality TV show where a celebrity's day-to-day activities are documented and discussed. The latest guest on the show was j-hope, and his daily routine was revealed during the same.

Most of the video revealed him doing normal chores like waking up, brushing his teeth, making music, working out, etc. At one point, he went out to meet his sister for lunch. As he waited for his elder sister at the restaurant, his sister, Jung Ji-woo, walked in with a bright smile and greeted each other warmly.

As the two rolled out their initial greetings and interactions, Live Alone's production also included a few childhood photos of the two siblings. Some of these pictures were not revealed to fans before, and naturally, they were excited about the same. People talked about how the two siblings looked very similar to each other, almost like twins, and also adored j-hope's cuteness when he was a kid.

Moreover, as the two continued to interact and have conversations over lunch, fans fell more in love with their sibling relationship. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"That small "hello" and the full eye-smile!! They are both sunshines"

"NOOO THEY ARE THE CUTEST EVER! OUR JUNG SIBLINGS" said a fan on X

"They're so similar I cant" added another fan

"Look how cute they are! And they love each other so much" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they couldn't help but adore the new childhood pictures of BTS' j-hope and the relationship with his elder sister, Ji-woo.

"THEY ARE SO ADORABLE IM GONNA CRY, you can see they are the type Of brothers who are friends" stated a fan

"obsessed with their sunny energy it must be genetic" added another X user

"THE PIC OF HIM HUGGING HIS BIG SISSY THEIR MATCHING SMILES SHUT UPPFPFPPFP" said a netizen

"adding lore to already infamous hoseok baby pics is amazing" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and his recent solo activities

BTS' j-hope or Jung Ho-seok is a South Korean rapper, singer, and song-writer, who debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013 alongside his fellow BTS members. After his official solo debut in June 2022 with the release of his first studio album, Jack In The Box, the idol soon enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in April 2023.

Following his discharge in October 2024, the idol has been slowly making his way back into the industry. Given that five other members of BTS are still serving their military service, the idol has been focusing on his solo career. In October, he threw the first pitch at the second game of the Korean Series at Gwangju KIA Champions Field.

In November 2024, he attended the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul. Soon, j-hope announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which is expected to make over 15 stops worldwide. The tour already kickstarted on February 28 with a three-day inaugural show in Seoul, South Korea, at the KSPO Dome.

Here's the complete list of dates and venues of j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour:

Seoul, South Korea: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

Brooklyn, New York, USA: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA: March 17 — 18, 2025, at Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

Singapore: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

Bangkok, Thailand: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

Macau: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

On the other hand, he rolled out two new tracks. On February 21, he released the song, LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, produced by Pharrell Williams. The track made its debut at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris. On March 7, he released another collaborative track called Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the other things the idol has in store for them with his solo career.

