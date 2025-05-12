"They turned my goat into a labubu" — Fans slam 'Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy' teaser over Bihyung’s drastic character change

On May 12, 2025, the live-action film Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, inspired by the widely followed Korean web novel and digital comic Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, dropped its latest teaser and a new lineup of character visuals on Lotte Entertainment's social media channels.

Ad

The teaser shows a world falling apart with city-wide chaos, strange beings, and deadly “scenarios” where humans are forced to survive. The original story, created by Sing Shong, amassed a massive global fanbase through its web release. However, one particular moment in the teaser has caught the attention of longtime readers.

The character Bihyung, a dokkaebi (or traditional Korean trickster spirit), appears in a form that resembles a soft toy, which differs significantly from how he’s portrayed in the original story.

Ad

Trending

Fans have pointed out the visual contrast, sparking questions about how the character’s personality and role will be handled in the final cut. One fan on X tweeted:

"they turned my goat into a labubu"

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the original story, Bihyung is depicted as a daring and witty being who frequently serves as the presenter and game master during the life-or-death events.

"What happened to bihyung 💔💔 he looks like an ugly toy," a fan remarked.

"Bihyung to Labubu real quick," a user mentioned.

"WHAT THE F*CK IS THIS UGLY AI CREATURE," a person shared.

More similar fan reactions.

Ad

Bihyung didn't die for this sh*t" a netizen said.

"My dear bihyung, what have they done to you 💔," a viewer noted.

THEY WANT TO MARKET HIM TO BAD WHAT IS THIS PLUSHIE A*S THING," another fan added.

More about Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy

Ad

A massive Korean fantasy-action flick, Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, is heading to cinemas in July. It’s adapted from the popular webcomic Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint and is being backed by Lotte Entertainment.

The film’s budget is reportedly around 300 billion KRW, making it one of Korea’s priciest productions. The story follows Kim Dok-ja, played by Ahn Hyo-seop, a regular man working a desk job.

Things flip when he wakes up inside the plot of a web novel he’s been reading alone for years. He ends up teaming with Yoo Jung-hyuk (played by Lee Min-ho), the book’s main hero, as they face off against survival games called “scenarios.”

Ad

As put by K-media WikiTree, the teaser begins in a subway. Dok-ja's ride home gets intense when a strange voice drops a message: a scenario has started. A goblin named Bihyeong shows up and says:

“You will now be assigned a scenario. Kill at least one living being."

Chaos erupts on the train, and the world’s now run by these brutal challenges. Character posters also went live. In it, Ahn Hyo-seop’s Dok-ja says:

Ad

“I’m the only reader who knows how this world ends.”

Lee Min-ho’s Jung-hyuk asks:

“Why did the world become like this?”

Chae Soo-bin plays Yoo Sang-ah, a coworker pulled into the mess. Her line reads:

“Do we have to fight like this every day here?”

Shin Seung-ho plays Lee Hyun-sung, a cautious but loyal ally, who says:

“How do you know all that?”

Ad

Nana plays Jung Hee-won, a justice-driven fighter, saying:

“There’s still one left. Someone who gave up being human.”

BLACKPINK's Jisoo joins as Lee Ji-hye, a tough teen who says,

“In this world, only the strong survive.”

Kwon Eun-sung plays Lee Gil-young, the youngest one, saying:

“I want to fight the monsters too!”

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy combines an apocalyptic atmosphere with action and strategy. With its star-studded cast and roots in a webtoon with a huge fanbase, The Prophet is poised to be a standout in the growing wave of webcomics turning into big-screen epics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More