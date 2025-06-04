“This is so beautiful” – Fans celebrate BTS Taehyung’s military discharge at Ilsan Park with fountain tribute honoring his 2016 bucket list wish

On June 3, 2025, a sound-and-light water display began at Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang to honor BTS' Taehyung, who is set to finish his army duty on June, 10. Organized by fanbase @BTSV_Support_Kr, the tribute will run on June 6, 7, and 8 as well. Each night will feature two segments — BTS' IDOL at 8:00 pm and V's solo Slow Dancing at 8:30 pm.

The show takes place at the Spectacular Musical Fountain inside Ilsan Lake Park. The announcement was first posted on May 26 by the fan base X account.

The celebration was planned to recognize the K-pop star’s role in South Korea’s Special Duty Team (SDT) and to celebrate BTS’ major career achievement. Fans were truly touched by the heartfelt gesture and quickly shared their appreciation online.

"This is so beautiful," an X user commented.

Ilsan Park holds personal meaning for the artist. In 2016, the 29-year-old had once mentioned that he wished to purchase a home near the park for his family, which prompted the choice of venue by fans.

The organizing group mentioned in their message that the fountain show aims to celebrate both V's return and BTS’s anniversary. The tribute is open to all visitors and is supported by the fan collective V INSIDE.

The nighttime shows have drawn several fans to the lakeside park, offering a synchronized performance blending music, light, and water.

"So lovely...☄️ And mesmerizing just like our Kim Taehyung ..," a fan remarked.

"So beautiful, and fully deserved!," a user mentioned.

"Pretty like him," a person shared.

Admirers are also hoping that V gets to see the fountain show.

"I want taehyung to see all the projects," a netizen said.

"It’s sooo pretty I hope my Taehyungie sees it 🥺," a viewer noted.

"I hope Taehyung sees this beautiful project 💜," another fan added.

Fans worldwide celebrate BTS Taehyung’s military discharge with banners, freebies, LED displays & more

Kim Taehyung is concluding his military duty on June 10, 2025. Multiple fan bases have already kicked off events to welcome him back. In South Korea, alongside the fountain show at Ilsan Lake Park, fans have set up ads across subway stations, bus stops, and taxis. They are mainly around HYBE’s building and places like Hongdae, Sinchon, and Hapjeong.

Chuncheon, where V served with the SDT unit, is also included. Support banners are now up around his dorm and training site. Nuna V is arranging a pop-up series named “Veloute” in Tokyo, Seoul, and Manila.

The Seoul space includes themed setups and merch kits. Tokyo’s stop adds a lucky draw and V-themed decorations. Manila’s version will show local fan art and collectibles. China’s Baidu V Bar is managing a takeover at Marine Coffee behind HYBE Yongsan from June 2nd to 13th. The shop will have custom interiors, outdoor signs, and V-related items for visitors.

Between June 12 and 14, the V Taiwan crew is offering complimentary drinks at Compose Coffee. Fans who repost the event online can also grab some freebies. Moreover, supporters in the Philippines are partaking in a digital billboard showcase at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Metro Manila.

At the same time, in honor of their 12th anniversary, Bangtan is organizing BTS Festa, a special affair devoted to ARMYs.

