  "This is blatant copy" - i-dle's Soyeon sparks backlash over DAMDADI MV's plagiarism of Black artist Yseult's 'B*TCH YOU COULD NEVER'

“This is blatant copy” - i-dle’s Soyeon sparks backlash over DAMDADI MV’s plagiarism of Black artist Yseult’s ‘B*TCH YOU COULD NEVER’

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 13, 2025 08:00 GMT
Soyeon in DAMDADI and Yseult in B*TCH YOU COULD NEVER (Image via YouTube/RTSTLABEL, Yseult)
Soyeon in DAMDADI and Yseult in B*TCH YOU COULD NEVER (Image via YouTube/RTSTLABEL, Yseult)

Two months after its release, R.Tee’s debut music video DAMDADI, featuring i-dle's Soyeon, is at the center of a plagiarism controversy. Fans and netizens noticed similarities between DAMDADI and French independent artist Yseult’s 2024 video B*TCH YOU COULD NEVER.

Side-by-side comparisons circulating online suggest the visuals were copied almost frame by frame. Yseult spoke out, calling on the director, label, and everyone involved on X.

"To see it get copied like this is wild… but real artistry speaks louder than imitation. And to those trying to guilt-trip me for speaking up : SHAME ON YOU ! SILENCING Black women when their work is STOLEN has always been part of the PROBLEM. Not this time!" she wrote.
The 31-year-old also gave credit to her directors, Marita & Shadrinsky, praising their work as timeless. After her post, Soyeon sparked backlash online.

"This is blatant copy and anyone who will say Soyeon doesn’t have responsibility in this is lying to themselves. She surely didn’t get the idea to do it and might not know about it but she’s the one performing it. Stop infantilizing her," an X user commented.
Fans keep slamming Soyeon over the alleged plagiarism.

Meanwhile, others argue that K-pop has a history of drawing inspiration from Black artists and are supporting Yseult, saying she deserves an apology.

Yseult & i-dle's Soyeon controversy escalates after solo mention

i-dle's Soyeon and Yseult (Image via Instagram/@tiny.pretty.j, @yseult)
i-dle's Soyeon and Yseult (Image via Instagram/@tiny.pretty.j, @yseult)

The situation escalated after Yseult tagged Soyeon alone in an Instagram story and later reposted a post that blamed her solely. Fans argued this was misleading, emphasizing that Soyeon was not responsible for the visual production.

Fans continue to call for clarity while defending Soyeon, stressing that the real responsibility lies with the creators of the music video, not the featured singer. Many are saying that the K-pop idol only recorded the vocals and had no role in producing, directing, or planning the music video.

As a rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer under Cube Entertainment, Soyeon has been instrumental in composing, writing, and producing the majority of i-dle's tracks. However, in this case, she did not have that liberty. In the BTS video of DAMDADI, the Goodbye hitmaker stated,

"Since I didn't write this (Damdadi) song, I just follow their direction and match the vibe they're going for."

Neither R.Tee, the production team, nor ZANYBROS/Hong Minho, and RTST Label have responded to the allegations.

In 2025, (G)I-DLE rebranded as i-dle, dropping the “G” to signal more inclusive identity. The change coincided with their 7th anniversary and was followed by their eighth EP, We Are, featuring full member participation in writing and composition.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Shreya Jha
