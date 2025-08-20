"This is disgusting"- To The Moon trailer sparks fan backlash for alleged misrepresentation of Aladdin plotline and other cultures

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 20, 2025 10:17 GMT
To The Moon trailer sparks fan backlash (Images via X/@mbcdrama_pre)
On August 20, 2025, MBC dropped the first teaser for its new Friday-Saturday drama To The Moon. But rather than hype audiences up, the clip sparked a mass backlash online. The teaser opened with actor Kim Young-dae wearing an Aladdin-style costume. He was apparently playing a flute while also on the desert-like set.

After that, actresses Lee Sun-bin, Ra Mi-ran, and Jo A-ram showed up in their belly dancing costumes. They moved in sync before their dance glitched on a computer screen as if they were being digitally controlled. Another scene showed Lee Sun-bin’s character sitting at her office desk while wearing a "bindi".

This was a cultural marker traditionally associated with South Asian women. These visuals with stereotypical “Oriental” music, led to criticism for mixing Middle Eastern and Indian cultures inaccurately.

Many argued the trailer relied on outdated tropes and reinforced offensive stereotypes. An X user, @thirdjaffacake, wrote,

"This is disgusting and you should actually be ashamed but I guess you'd have to feel shame to recognise that."
Online, some accused MBC of cultural appropriation. They pointed out that while the Aladdin tale originates from Baghdad, the use of Indian imagery, such as bindis, felt misplaced and insensitive. Others described it as unnecessary.

They wrote that Korean dramas in 2025 should move away from these portrayals.

Fans voiced frustration across social media. The comments ranged from disappointment to outright anger. Some argued that the attempt to stylize the trailer was careless. Meanwhile, others demanded revisions before the drama’s official premiere.

All you need to know about the upcoming MBC drama To The Moon

To The Moon will premiere on September 19, 2025. The series is slated for 12 episodes and will air every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST on MBC. The show will run until October 25, 2025.

To The Moon is derived from a well-known novel with the same name. The story captures three women's experiences with the ups and downs of financial distress through cryptocurrency investment. Lee Sun-bin plays Jung Da-hae and is a contract worker in Marron Confectionery’s PR team. She is tired of her unstable life and seeks a chance at change.

The cast includes Ra Mi-ran as Kang Eun-sang. She plays a woman who is challenged by the past. However, she is also fighting to have a secure financial future. Jo A-ram is Kim Ji-song, an accountant, and is very strict with her finances.

And lastly, Kim Young-dae plays Ham Ji-woo. He is the wealthy heir of a conglomerate who finds new meaning in life after meeting Jung Da Hae.

The drama blends comedy, social commentary, and survival. To The Moon aims to reflect modern realities of economic hardship while highlighting resilience and friendship. To The Moon is directed by Oh Da-young and Jung Hoon.

Despite the controversy, To The Moon remains on schedule to air next month.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Bharath S
