"This is disgusting"- To The Moon trailer sparks fan backlash for alleged misrepresentation of Aladdin plotline and other cultures

On August 20, 2025, MBC dropped the first teaser for its new Friday-Saturday drama To The Moon. But rather than hype audiences up, the clip sparked a mass backlash online. The teaser opened with actor Kim Young-dae wearing an Aladdin-style costume. He was apparently playing a flute while also on the desert-like set.After that, actresses Lee Sun-bin, Ra Mi-ran, and Jo A-ram showed up in their belly dancing costumes. They moved in sync before their dance glitched on a computer screen as if they were being digitally controlled. Another scene showed Lee Sun-bin’s character sitting at her office desk while wearing a &quot;bindi&quot;.This was a cultural marker traditionally associated with South Asian women. These visuals with stereotypical “Oriental” music, led to criticism for mixing Middle Eastern and Indian cultures inaccurately.Many argued the trailer relied on outdated tropes and reinforced offensive stereotypes. An X user, @thirdjaffacake, wrote,&quot;This is disgusting and you should actually be ashamed but I guess you'd have to feel shame to recognise that.&quot;Rhodo 🥀 @thirdjaffacakeLINK@mbcdrama_pre This is disgusting and you should actually be ashamed but I guess you'd have to feel shame to recognise thatOnline, some accused MBC of cultural appropriation. They pointed out that while the Aladdin tale originates from Baghdad, the use of Indian imagery, such as bindis, felt misplaced and insensitive. Others described it as unnecessary.They wrote that Korean dramas in 2025 should move away from these portrayals.Milla✩ ALIVIO @chunghamuseLINKNobody in middle east wears bindi btw that's an Indian culture. At least educate yourself before showing anything. Our culture always gets disrespected by koreans again and again. It's tiring atp.zainart @zainartLINK@mbcdrama_pre If you're ignorants just ask people from whatever ethnicity you want to wright about or just don't do it . What culture /ethnicity does this thing is supposed to portrai?the taeyong gospel @taeyongdesiLINKMixing up cultures and stereotyping the shit out of it in year 2025 are we supposed to clap at this shitraya @tweetsfromrayaLINKi'm not sure why anyone is shocked by the blatant racism from mbc anymore? it's the same channel the covered up the bullying and suicide of mbc weathercaster oh yoanna. racism seems on brand from mbc.Fans voiced frustration across social media. The comments ranged from disappointment to outright anger. Some argued that the attempt to stylize the trailer was careless. Meanwhile, others demanded revisions before the drama’s official premiere.Lia ✶༊ @Moa_for_lyfLINKEven they are not sure whose culture are they mocking... Why are the girls wearing bindi in a supposed aladdin play😃. @llsorryreLINKKorea is still holding on to doing the most unfunny things and calling it comedy and I doubt anyone laughs at this nonsense, not even the cast themselves ولا بيتطورونnone ꪔ̤̮ @xRncfx_LINK@mbcdrama_pre Koreans disrespect other cultures and and find it funny then cry when any one did something to themAll you need to know about the upcoming MBC drama To The MoonTo The Moon will premiere on September 19, 2025. The series is slated for 12 episodes and will air every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST on MBC. The show will run until October 25, 2025.To The Moon is derived from a well-known novel with the same name. The story captures three women's experiences with the ups and downs of financial distress through cryptocurrency investment. Lee Sun-bin plays Jung Da-hae and is a contract worker in Marron Confectionery’s PR team. She is tired of her unstable life and seeks a chance at change.The cast includes Ra Mi-ran as Kang Eun-sang. She plays a woman who is challenged by the past. However, she is also fighting to have a secure financial future. Jo A-ram is Kim Ji-song, an accountant, and is very strict with her finances.KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdatesLINKFirst teaser of MBC's upcoming office comedy drama #ToTheMoon teases the dynamic between #LeeSunbin #RaMiran and #JoAram (with a cameo of #KimYoungdae 🤭). First ep to air on 19 September #KoreanUpdates RZAnd lastly, Kim Young-dae plays Ham Ji-woo. He is the wealthy heir of a conglomerate who finds new meaning in life after meeting Jung Da Hae.The drama blends comedy, social commentary, and survival. To The Moon aims to reflect modern realities of economic hardship while highlighting resilience and friendship. To The Moon is directed by Oh Da-young and Jung Hoon.Despite the controversy, To The Moon remains on schedule to air next month.