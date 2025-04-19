"This might be a CB spoiler" – Internet reacts to Mingyu and TXT's warm salutes at DIOR event in Seoul, sparking comeback speculation

On April 18, 2025, TXT and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu shared a momentary salute during the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams photo call held at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) Art Hall.

The interaction was documented by press photographers and gained quick circulation online, where it drew responses from fan communities. Many speculate if it's a hint about an upcoming collaboration or new release since groups often get early insights into each other's projects.

"Streets saying this might be cb spoiler and both grps will have a cb in may. living for svtxt-filled may 🥰🥰," an X user commented.

Footage of the two acknowledging each other has fans speculating. Check out more fan reactions.

"WAIT A DAMN SEC-the leaderz were saluting e/o at Mexico, groups usually get to know a bit of the tts of songs other groups r releasing before cbs cuz of challenges, so is the salute a HINT ???," a fan remarked.

"Wait what if it's spoiler or cb related ?? They probably filmed challenge together," a viewer said.

"Comeback spoiler for sure," a person shared.

Others expressed excitement over the interaction, with one calling it their "SVTXT moment."

"IM SO HAPPYYY MY SVTXT INTERACTION 🥺🥺🥺," a netizen wrote.

"My boys🥹🥹 (but also mingyu?! saluting?? nooooooo😭)," a user noted.

"A good looking man being greeted by 5 other good looking men," another fan added.

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s further exchange with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at the DIOR event

Mingyu and Jisoo were seen bowing to each other upon meeting at Dior's recent event. For the affair, the Flower songstress sported a black sleeveless two-piece. She paired it with jewelry and a signature Dior handbag.

Mingyu, on the other hand, showed up in a black blazer and white pants, topping it off with dark glasses. The two were also seen interacting at Dior's 2024 Paris Fashion Week event.

Though not seen together earlier, a late-night clip showed the two K-pop idols exchanging greetings. In the clip, the BLACKPINK star smiled as she exchanged pleasantries with Mingyu.

Hosted in South Korea's capital, the event welcomed several major names. Both idols appeared as part of their affiliation with the French luxury label. Actress Han So-hee, Nam Joo-hyuk, Cho Yi-hyun, and former idol Kim Min-ju also made appearances.

Others present included performers like Noh Jeong-ui, MEOVV's Narin, and fashion personalities such as Irene Kim, Ki Eun-se, Park Hee-jung, Bae Yoon-young, and Roman.

Mingyu from SEVENTEEN became a Dior ambassador in 2024, following TXT's 2023 designation.

