"This is peak"- EXO's Lay's GRANDLINE 5 china concert production with led stage carpet rollout and Chinese elements leave fans speechless

From October 6 to 7, EXO's Lay Zhang held his GRANDLINE 5: The Monkey King Rocking the Heavenly Palace concert at Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest Stadium. The event was presented in collaboration with acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou’s team.The team integrated the depth of Chinese culture with contemporary artistic presentation and international storytelling. It offered audiences an immersive experience that combined intangible cultural heritage with modern stage performance. Over the course of two days, the concert drew a total of 160,000 spectators.The production featured a unique LED stage that could be rolled out like a carpet or a scroll, displaying different visuals for each performance. A notable highlight was also a small, butterfly-shaped stage that moved along the rolling main stage.During a segment of the concert, EXO's Lay utilized this mobile, butterfly-themed platform while playing the piano. On the first day of the Beijing stop, Lay performed the Chinese version of EXO's song, 'Miracle in December', while seated at the piano on the butterfly-shaped stage.Lay Zhang's performance further integrated Chinese aesthetics. At one moment when he performed a 'flying' stunt while wearing an outfit reminiscent of traditional Chinese drama costumes.Images and clips from the concert soo made it way to social media and fans took to the platform to gush about it. They were particularly impressed by the combination of the elaborate stage design, traditional Chinese elements, and Lay’s dynamic performance. Many described the concert as a visually stunning and memorable experience. One fan commented,&quot;Dam brooo, nothing will ever gagged me anymore. This is peak. Zhang yixing, you are crazy.&quot;OnlyXing @hoIyixingl2LINKdam brooo, nothing will ever gagged me anymore. This is peak. Zhang yixing, you are crazy.Fans across various platforms couldn't stop praising the singer for delivering what many described as one of the most visually spectacular and culturally meaningful concerts. The show's grand scale, fusion of traditional artistry with advanced technology, and EXO's Lay's attention to detail left the audience in awe.Many applauded the concert's artistic depth and stunning production value.Others were particularly fascinated by the creativity behind the stage setup. Beyond the visual spectacle, fans also celebrated EXO's Lay's long-standing commitment to representing Chinese culture on the global stage.☽̶☾ ERI레이兴 ☽̶☾ 🍉𓂆🇵🇸🕊️ @erilayixingLINKMassive, culturally rich, and stunningly beautiful, Monkey King Rock The Heavenly Palace opening concert is a performance of a lifetime. Truly a concert of the year and lifetime. #LAYRockingTheBirdsNest #1007HappyLAYday @layzhangari 💌 @oshcuddlesLINKYixing always having the best stage designs. I MEAN A LED SCREEN THAT HUGE AS A SCROLL?!!!!! THAT’S SO CREATIVE 😭🥹 #LAYRockingTheBirdsNest #GRANDLINE5inBeijing #1007HappyLAYday☽̶☾ 🍒 Always for LOEY/YEOL♥️💙💚 @GymallthetimeLINKOne of the things I love about Lay is that he didn’t lie about “taking China to the world”. He’s always incorporated traditional Chinese art, musical instruments, dance, &amp;amp;amp; even opera in his performances. The Bird’s Nest was just on an epic scale.EXO's Lay's fans continued to express their awe and admiration for the singer’s artistry, vision hard work and perseverance. Social media was filled with posts celebrating not only the scale of the event but also the thought, creativity, and cultural depth that went into every aspect of the production. Fans praised him for staying true to his roots while continuing to push creative boundaries, calling the performance a true testament to his legacy.yna @sarryna_LINKThe stage design, lighting, wardrobe, props, dancers, integration of Chinese culture to the music, and most importantly, Yixing's commading presence. Everything about la concert is OUTSTANDING!! 💜 #LAYRockingTheBirdsNest #Grandline5inBeijing #1007HappyLAYdaymars @xiumingppangLINK91,000 people for ONE concert. i genuinely cannot wrap my head around how insane that is. yixing truly is the king of china bro quite literally no one is doing it like him😭HE DOESNT PLAYYY #LAYRockingTheBirdsNestيوهان 🍊🧡🐣 @u_han94LINKHe made all of this through his own hard work. He built his name and became the artist who created his own history today by performing on the biggest stage—the Bird’s Nest! We couldn’t be more proud of you, Zhang Yixing 💟 #LAYRockingTheBirdsNest #GRANDLINE5inBeijing🫶 | xingtober 🎃 @bieberoutdidLINKsomething I really love about yixing's music is how he blends chinese cultural music with modern pop and it honestly sounds so good #LAYRockingTheBirdsNest #1007HappyLAYday @layzhangA fusion of tradition, technology, and artistry: EXO's Lay Zhang’s GRANDLINE 5 concert redefines cultural performance at Beijing’s Bird’s NestAs per Chinese media outlet TOM Entertainment the GRANDLINE 5 concert of October 6 and 7 was first crossover concert for Zhang Yimou’s team. The production team brought together traditional Chinese culture, innovative technology, and EXO's Lay’s signature M-POP style.They created a visually and musically immersive experience as per TOM Entertainment. The result was a show that not only celebrated cultural heritage but also redefined how traditional elements can exist within a modern artistic framework.At the core of the production was a seamless fusion of classical art forms and cutting-edge technology. The concert opened with a digital recreation of the handscroll A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains. That transformed the several-thousand-square-meter central stage into a living, three-dimensional scroll.EXO's Lay continued his artistic pursuit of modernizing traditional Chinese culture through his M-POP style. He also incorporated Chu cultural motifs in Lotus to the Dunhuang-inspired imagery in Flying Apsaras.Through real-time rendering and AI imaging, the brushstrokes of the painting came to life as TOM Entertainment reported. It created the illusion that centuries of history were being awakened before the audience’s eyes. This transformation went beyond replication as it reinterpreted ancient aesthetics through a modern lens.Themed on the 16th-century Chinese novel The Monkey King Makes Trouble in Heaven, the performance incorporated the visual concept of a “Painted Heavenly Palace.” It drew inspiration from traditional Chinese mythology while introducing new contemporary meaning.The musical arrangements as per TOM Entertainment blended genres, merging northern Shaanxi storytelling and electronic rhythms. Meanwhile the Chinese ethnic group Dong’s multi-part choral style was reimagined within an international soundscape. Traditional instruments such as the suona and erhu added authenticity as per the outlet, enhancing the fusion of classical and modern sounds.Lay’s dedication to cultural preservation was evident throughout the performance as TOM Entertainment reported. The concert showcased how intangible cultural heritage could coexist with pop music, maintaining the spirit of traditional art while giving it renewed vitality through modern interpretation.The use of advanced technologies such as digital rendering, AI imaging, synchronized stage lighting, and an immersive sound system helped create the environment of the concert. In it as TOM Entertainment noted, the audience became part of the painting, which moved with the music.The event also drew several high-profile attendees as per another Chinese outlet Sina Finance. Fellow EXO member Sehun, Red Velvet’s Irene, The Next Top Bang’s Ding Chengxin, and singer Jike Junyi all were spotted in the audience supporting EXO's Lay’s performance.