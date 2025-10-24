"This song is so fire"- Fans react to BTS' j-hope and LE SSERAFIM's collaboration, Spaghetti, for its "diss track" lyrics aimed at haters

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 24, 2025 08:11 GMT
BTS
BTS' j-hope and LE SSERAFIM's collaboration Spaghetti (Images via YouTube/@HYBELABELS & X/@SOURCEMUSIC)

On October 24, 2025, LE SSERAFIM released their latest single, Spaghetti, featuring BTS’ j-hope. This marks his first official collaboration with a K-pop girl group. The music video for the track also premiered alongside the single on YouTube, showcasing the group’s playful energy and futuristic, food-inspired visuals.

The single album includes two songs: the title track Spaghetti (feat. j-hope of BTS) and Pearlies (My Oyster Is the World). Spaghetti was written and produced by a team that includes j-hope, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, and "hitman" Bang.

Fans quickly praised the production, but it was the lyrics that truly caught everyone’s attention. The lyrics of Spaghetti carry an unapologetic tone. Co-written by j-hope, the song is filled with metaphors about “taste,” “flavor,” and “heat,” serving as symbolic jabs at critics and haters.

also-read-trending Trending
Fans took to social media to praise the track. They called it witty, confident, and perfectly in sync with both artists’ identities. An X user, @areyoucuntee, wrote,

Many admired Sakura, Yunjin, and j-hope’s writing for its subtle wordplay and clever metaphors. Others appreciated how LE SSERAFIM embraced a confident attitude without crossing into aggression.

Online discussions described the song as a light "diss track,” playful rather than confrontational. They said the track shows that both acts know how to respond to critics while keeping things fun and artistic.

Decoding the lyrics, LE SSERAFIM’s recent activities, & j-hope’s comeback preparations with BTS

The lyrics of Spaghetti have been widely discussed online, with fans breaking them down to explore hidden meanings and clever symbolism. Here’s a closer look at some of the most talked-about lines and their interpretations:

“Sneaking a bite when no one’s looking": A playful jab at haters who secretly enjoy the artists’ work even though they claim they don't.

“From a hater to a believer”: Suggests how critics often become fans after being drawn in by the music.

“You just say you hate it, what happened to your diet?”: A metaphor for hypocrisy, implying that those who talk negatively still can’t resist indulging in what they produce.

“I’ll cook any course you want”: Symbolizes creative versatility and confidence. Fans also believed it showed that they can deliver excellence in any form.

“I’m the main character in your kind of drama”: Reflects how both LE SSERAFIM and j-hope stay in the spotlight, even with their critics.

“Ok now, from hater to believer”: A closing line that transforms negativity into admiration, ending the track on a triumphant note.

LE SSERAFIM’s comeback with Spaghetti marks a significant year for the group. The members recently received the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award in South Korea. The group also wrapped up its Easy Crazy Hot world tour, which traveled across Asia, Japan, and North America.

Meanwhile, BTS’ rapper-dancer continues to stay active after his military discharge. Along with his feature on Spaghetti, he’s preparing for BTS’ highly anticipated 2026 comeback, expected around late March.

At the time of writing this article, the music video has already earned over 1.2 million views and 295k likes.

Edited by Shreya Das
