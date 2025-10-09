“Threatened by a behind the scenes?”- Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Jennie amid backlash over simultaneous releases with Jisoo X Zayn Malik

On Thursday, October 9, BLACKPINK's Jennie posted an Instagram story announcing the release of her ZEN music video's behind-the-scenes. The video is expected to be rolled out on October 10 at 12 AM KST or October 9 at 11 AM EDT. While some fans were excited about the new content from Jennie, many were soon angered to notice that it coincided with Jisoo's collaborative release with Zayn Malik, Eyes Closed.The upcoming track between the BLACKPINK member and the British singer is scheduled for October 10, at 1 PM KST. Therefore, many fans criticized Jennie for allegedly being unsupportive and sabotaging her bandmates' new song release. However, many BLINKs soon came to the idol's defense and explained that Jennie's release is only a short behind-the-scenes video.They explained that the video release is unlikely to bring any damage to Jisoo and Zayn Malik's release. Some fans also stated that instead of creating a clash between the fandom about the two releases from the BLACKPINK members, they should focus on distributing their support to both Jennie and Jisoo. Furthermore, people justified Jennie's release by explaining that the idol has consistently released content on Hangul Day, which also falls on October 9. Therefore, they stated that Jennie was simply following her tradition of celebrating her Korean culture. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;you're threatened by a behind the scenes??? it's hangul day and she's honoring it stupid ho&quot;🇦🇱 @BIGRUBYZENLINKyou're threatened by a behind the scenes??? it's hangul day and she's honoring it stupid hoMore fans and netizens defended BLACKPINK's Jennie following her backlash on releasing content on the same day as Jisoo x Zayn Malik's release.rubyegoxx @rubyegoxxLINKSome of y’all are slow as f*ck. If you don’t know, it’s just a BTS video. It’s not a song, it’s not a music video. It’s a f*cking short video of BTS to celebrate her Korean culture that’s Hangul Day which is OCTOBER 9th. Holy f*ck lol Jennie loves Jisoo don’t even play.🍎✧ @jn__deuxLINKwe got jobless subfandoms getting mad on other ppl's behalf over a bts video for hangul day. Jennie has consistently gifted us something in october so sybau if you don't go here.Deus Jenchella @Loyal_NinibaraLINKJennie I cannot believe you. How dare you not move Hangul day? How dare you continue to represent and celebrate your country? This is going too far 😡Likeᴼᴬnie 💎 @iLuvninismileLINKThe quotes acting so threatened when it’s literally just the behind the scenes of the ZEN MV 😭Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.꧁ʚ𝕽𝖚𝖇𝖞_𝖜𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖗_𝖄𝖊𝖍ɞ꧂ @manduangel_yehLINKWould have been so good if she really releases new songs like they claim or ACTING like it. Yet it's just a fvcking BTS. And if it threatens you, then... Idk.𝕭𝖕_𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖙𝖆 @monstabpLINKI'll watch jennie and streaming for jisoo too. Let's support each other and don't being toxic yall.b @zenithjnkLINKDo you all want her to move Hangul Day or what?Sage★˙ @thedykemenaceLINKI think if you're threatened by a BTS of a music video just for a korean holiday then that says alot..All you need to know about BLACKPINK Jennie and Jisoo's solo activitiesFollowing the BLACKPINK members' departure from YG Entertainment in 2023, all the members have either signed with new agencies or established their own labels for their solo promotions. However, the members as a group, BLACKPINK, are still housed under YG Entertainment.Around November 2023, before the official announcement of the member's departure from YG Entertainment, Jennie kick-started her own label, Odd Atelier. She also joined Columbia Records for international promotions and schedules. Jisoo, on the other hand, established her own agency, BLISOO, in collaboration with her brother's company, Bio Mom.In October 2024, Jennie released her first single, Mantra. Following this, she rolled out two pre-release singles for her first studio album, Ruby. In January 2025, she put forth her collaborative track with Dominic Fike called Love Hangover, followed by another collaborative song called ExtraL with Doechii in February of the same year.In March 2025, she rolled out her studio album, Ruby, which held the track, like JENNIE, as the title track. On the other hand, Jisoo began her solo career with acting projects. In February 2025, she starred as the main female lead in Newtopia, a romantic comedy on the backdrop of a zombie apocalypse.In the same month, she also made her solo debut with the release of her first EP, Amortage, which held the track, earthquake, as the lead single. She was also a part of the movie, Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, released in July 2025, starring several other actors such as Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, and more.Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the exciting releases from both BLACKPINK's Jennie and Jisoo.