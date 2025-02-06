Transit Love Another Beginning Episode 3 Recap: Highlights explored as new catfishes enter the cast

On Thursday, February 6, the third episode of Transit Love: Another Beginning, the reality dating show spin-off series, was released. In the latest episode, several new and intriguing events were revealed, including the entry of two new cast members, Park Ji-yeon and Lee Gwan-woo.

Given that the latest members are new faces, they are expected to shift the trajectory of the reality dating show, and the progression between the contestants.

Apart from the new additions, fans and netizens have also been thrilled about the budding love interests between the current interests. This article will unveil some swoon-worthy moments and other similar highlights from the latest episode that fans couldn't stop talking about.

All you need to know about the latest episode of the reality dating show spin-off series, Transit Love: Another Beginning

Transit Love is a South Korean reality dating show that premiered in 2021. The show revolves around gathering a group of contestants and their former partners under the same roof without revealing who the ex-partners are to their fellow contestants. Therefore, the contestants participating in the show are provided with two options.

Transit Love Another Beginning Poster

They can either choose to rekindle their love with their former partners or find someone during their time on the reality dating show. Transit Love has successfully rolled out three seasons, and before the release of its fourth season, a spin-off series, called Transit Love: Another Beginning, was released on January 22. The show gathers a few contestants from the previous three seasons of the show.

The cast members include season 1's Hye-seon, Min-jae, and Hye-im, season 2's Gyu-min, Ji-yeon, and Na-eon, and Hwi-hyun and Kwang-tae from season 3. Now, the latest episode revealed two more contestants, who are new faces of the show, Park Ji-yeon and Lee Gwan-woo. More information regarding the two contestants was also revealed during the show.

Lee Gwan-woo was born in 1991, and he worked in retail sales for seven years. Following his new interest in photography, he has now opened up a studio. Park Ji-yeon, on the other hand, was born in 1999. She worked as a secretary for four years and is currently taking a break.

Following the introduction of the new contestants, possible love storylines have already begun to emerge. Ji-yeon and Gyu-min went on a ce-skating date in the latest episode, and after the same, Jiyeon expressed her interest in Gyu-min during her interview. She stated that he was a contestant that she felt the most attracted to.

On the other hand, Min-jae and Na-eon went on a double date with Kwang-tae and Hae-im. The four went bowling together and also grabbed coffee and desserts from a nearby cafe. However, fans expressed that though Kwang-tae and Hae-im vibed well with each other, they radiated more of a sibling energy rather than a romantic chemistry.

Regardless, Hye-im and Min-jae showcased an interest in each other as they were seen to get closer to one another in the recent episode. Therefore, fans have been rooting for the two to turn into a couple. Additionally, fans also Hye-seon and Gwan-woo were seen to be getting closer to each other during their date in the show's latest episode.

As the contestants become more prominent with their partner choices, fans have been looking forward to the couples that might result from Transit Love: Another Beginning. Fans and interested viewers can catch the show on TVING, a new episode is expected to be released every Wednesday.

