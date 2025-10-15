On Wednesday, October 15, the fifth episode of the South Korean reality dating show, Transit Love (ExChange) 4 was released, revealing more intriguing details and events about the recent sequel. In this week's episode, one of the ex-couple were revealed, namely Baek-hyun and Hyun-ji.The couple dated for over two years, and they met through a drinking meet-up with mutual friends. Following their first interaction, they watched a movie together and became closer, eventually leading to their two-year-long relationship. Hyun-ji also shared that during Baek-hyun's military service, he sent her handwritten letters every day.Alongside this revelation, several other significant events also took place during this week's episode. The previously revealed ex-couple, Min-kyung and Yoo-sik, get into a fight about past relationship problems. Additionally, the catfish member introduced last episode, Hyeon-ji, has created quite a tension among the other female contestants.The following article will unveil more about the South Korean reality dating show, Transit Love (ExChange) 4's latest episode.All you need to know about the latest episode of the South Korean reality dating show, Transit Love (ExChange) 4Transit Love (ExChange) is a reality dating show that first premiered in 2021. The show's concept revolved around gathering ex-couples as the contestants, without revealing each other's ex-partners to the other contestants. The show allows the contestants to either give their past love story another shot or find new love among the participants of Transit Love (ExChange).The show has successfully rolled out three seasons, with its fourth season currently ongoing. This year's participants include Kwak Min-kyung, Seong Baek-hyun, Park Ji-hyun, Jo Yu-sik, Choi Yoon-nyeong, Kim Woo-jin, Hong Ji-yeon, and Jeong Won-gyu. During the latest episode, apart from the ex-reveal of Baek-hyun, the subtle fight between Min-kyung and Yoo-sik caught the attention of many.Min-kyung approached Yoo-sik and stated that she had requested him to sleep early, but was rather disappointed to hear him speaking with other contestants way into the night. While she expressed her concern for his lack of sleep during the show, she also talked about how Yoo-sik used to sleep a lot when the two were together, thereby creating tension between them.However, Yoo-sik explained that he was having a conversation with Baek-hyun and concluded the fight by understanding and acknowledging Min-kyung's concerns. Furthermore, she also confronts Yoo-sik by asking if he's truly okay, in terms of moving on and finding another partner. Yoo-sik responds in silence to Min-kyung's question.On the other hand, despite the recent ex-reveal, Baek-hyun has also made it clear that he is interested in moving on and finding a new relationship. During one of the conversations held in the living room, Baek-hyun announced in front of Yoon-nyeong, whom he has been pursuing since the beginning of the show, that he wants to fall deeply in love after a long timeIn other news, this episode of Transit Love (ExChange) 4 invited SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and S.Coups as the guest panelists. Additionally, given that the episode ended with a cliff-hanger of several new turns in different relationships, fans and netizens are excited to see what's in store for them with the upcoming episodes. Fans and interested viewers can catch the show on TVING every Wednesday.