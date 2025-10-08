Transit Love (ExChange) 4 Episode 3-4 Recap: Min-kyung and Yoo-sik's love story reveal, first date pairings, highlights & more

On Wednesday, October 8, Transit Love (ExChange) 4's episodes 3 and 4 were released on the internet, revealing various intriguing events that unfolded. The two episodes mainly focused on gathering all eight contestants, four males and four females, at their staycation house. The contestants also briefly introduced themselves to the group.Following this, the residency notice was read out loud, revealing the instructions that the contestants must follow until their show's finale. Given that Transit Love (ExChange) works on the theme of bringing ex-couples together on a dating show, the residency rules involved that the contestants don't reveal their ex-partners to one another. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostImportant details about the person, such as their age, occupation, and more, must be kept secret. Around dinner time, the contestants helped one another to cook up meals for the participants and also shared the related chores amongst themselves. As the eight contestants sat down for dinner, they were asked to read their introductions that were anonymously written by their ex-partners.The latest two episodes also revealed the first date round among the contestants. According to the notice they received, the four female contestants were required to choose a partner they wanted to go on a date with, and the male contestants would comply with the same. However, if a male contestant is chosen by more than one female contestant, they can text the contestant they are interested in for the date. Additionally, one of the ex-partners and their love story, Min-kyung and Yoo-sik, was also revealed in the recent episodes of Transit Love (ExChange) 4. The following article will unveil more details and highlights from the same.All you need to know about the latest episodes of Transit Love (ExChange) Episode 3 &amp; 4Transit Love (ExChange) is a South Korean reality dating show that gathers people who are ex-partners. The other contestants are not allowed to reveal who their ex-partners are. The show is expected to either give the ex-partners a second chance at reviving their love or finding someone new among the participants.Following the show's fourth season premiere on October 1, Transit Love (ExChange) 4 has officially begun, with the contestants being introduced to one another. For their first mission where the female contestants had to choose a partner to go on a date with. Here are all the choices made by the four female contestants:Kwak Min-kyung -&gt; Sung Baek-hyunPark Ji-hyeon -&gt; Cho Yoo-sikHong Ji-yeon -&gt; Jung Won-kyuChoi Yoon-nyeong -&gt; Kim Woo-jinGiven that none of the female contestants' choices of dates clashed with one another, the female participants went on a first date with whoever they chose. On the other hand, the love story between Min-kyung and Yoo-sik was also revealed. The two were said to have dated for nine years, between 2017 and 2025. Min-kyung and Yoo-sik (Image via X/@tvingdotcom)They started out as a high-school couple at an art school and continued their relationship well after they graduated. Their relationship ended in January 2025, and five months after the same, they joined Transit Love (ExChange) 4 in June 2025. Therefore, many fans and netizens have been eager to know more about the couple's history and possible future.In concern with the other dates, many netizens pointed out the sparks between Yoon-nyeong and Baek-hyun. Even though the couple didn't go on their first date, several interactions around the house, while cooking, and engaging in other chores, fans noticed the two's admiration for each other. Additionally, Yoon-nyeong also commented during her personal interview that she shared many common interests and hobbies with Baek-hyun. Towards the end of the fourth episode, the eight contestants also went bowling together, wrapping up this week's updates on Transit Love (ExChange) 4. The K-pop idols and members of BOYNEXTDOOR, Jaehyun and Sungho, were also guest panelists for the show's fourth episode.