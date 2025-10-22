  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Transit Love (ExChange) 4 Episodes 6-7 Recap: Jihyun’s breakdown, new male catfish entry, and occupation reveals

Transit Love (ExChange) 4 Episodes 6-7 Recap: Jihyun’s breakdown, new male catfish entry, and occupation reveals

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 22, 2025 17:56 GMT
Transit Love (ExChange) 4 (Image via X/@tvingdotcom)
Transit Love (ExChange) 4 (Image via X/@tvingdotcom)

On Wednesday, October 22, the South Korean reality dating show, Transit Love (ExChange) 4's latest episodes were rolled out. Following the fifth episode's ex-reveal, Baek-hyun and Hyun-ji, the latest episodes revealed more ex-couples, new possible relationships, confessions, and breakdowns. The sixth episode opened with lingering tension between Yoos-ik and Min-kyung, the first revealed ex-couple.

Ad

After their fight in episode 5, the two's interactions have shifted more uncomfortably, urging them to notice that their long history makes it hard for them to navigate through a reality dating show. Yoo-sik is also seen showcasing interest towards Hyeon-ji, the new female catfish, which irritates and upsets Min-kyung. On the other hand, Ji-hyun is also seen going through a breakdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ji-hyun's past relationship with Won-kyu was revealed, and the two shared a conversation in Won-kyu's room. During the same time, they both agreed that they hold lingering feelings towards each other, even after the break-up, insinuating that the two might get back together. However, after the talk, Ji-hyun breaks down in tears because she wants to get back together with Won-kyu but is also conflicted by her growing interest in Woo-sik.

Ad

Towards the end of the seventh episode, the latest male catfish of Transit Love (ExChange) 4 was revealed. The name of the new catfish is Lee Jae-hyung. On the other hand, the following article will unveil more information regarding the two latest episodes of Transit Love (ExChange) 4.

All you need to know about episodes 6 and 7 of Transit Love (ExChange) 4

The latest episodes of Transit Love (ExChange) 4 also revealed the occupation of some of the contestants, and the rest might be covered in the show's next week's episode. Here are the contestants' occupations as informed through the show's latest episodes:

Ad
  • Min-kyu - Korean medicine doctor
  • Baek-hyun - Actor
  • Ji-hyun - Actress & Model
  • Min-hyung - Dancer
  • Woo-sik - Dancer

The contestants also go on a selective date mission, where the participants are asked to choose one person for a date. During the same time, Yoo-sik chooses Hyeon-ji, and Hyeon-ji also chooses Yoo-sik. The other contestants fail to get matches and therefore, they are expected to go on a group activity with the other unmatched contestants. Therefore, Yoo-sik and Hyeon-ji go on an outdoor picnic at a park, and others engage in outdoor cooking activities.

Ad

During the date, Yoo-sik also opens up about his conflicts. He confesses his lingering feelings for Min-kyung but also expressed that he wants to see where his relationship with Hyeon-ji will go. Hyeon-ji, on the other hand, also expressed to Ji-yeon that she's scared about Yoo-sik projecting his feelings for Min-kyung towards Hyeon-ji.

On the other hand, the other couples of the show, such as Baek-hyun and Yun-nyeong and Woo-jin and Ji-yeon, are consistently expressing their interests towards one another without many conflicts. Towards the end of the seventh episode, it was announced that X Room will open from the next episode. X Room is a private and secluded room in the house, which mandates one ex-couple to sit down for a conversation.

Ad

The ex-couples are also expected to spend the night in the room, and this event forces direct confrontation between the ex-partners, especially when they have unresolved conflicts and issues. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming episodes of Transit Love (ExChange) 4.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications