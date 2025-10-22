Transit Love (ExChange) 4 Episodes 6-7 Recap: Jihyun’s breakdown, new male catfish entry, and occupation reveals

On Wednesday, October 22, the South Korean reality dating show, Transit Love (ExChange) 4's latest episodes were rolled out. Following the fifth episode's ex-reveal, Baek-hyun and Hyun-ji, the latest episodes revealed more ex-couples, new possible relationships, confessions, and breakdowns. The sixth episode opened with lingering tension between Yoos-ik and Min-kyung, the first revealed ex-couple.After their fight in episode 5, the two's interactions have shifted more uncomfortably, urging them to notice that their long history makes it hard for them to navigate through a reality dating show. Yoo-sik is also seen showcasing interest towards Hyeon-ji, the new female catfish, which irritates and upsets Min-kyung. On the other hand, Ji-hyun is also seen going through a breakdown.Ji-hyun's past relationship with Won-kyu was revealed, and the two shared a conversation in Won-kyu's room. During the same time, they both agreed that they hold lingering feelings towards each other, even after the break-up, insinuating that the two might get back together. However, after the talk, Ji-hyun breaks down in tears because she wants to get back together with Won-kyu but is also conflicted by her growing interest in Woo-sik.Towards the end of the seventh episode, the latest male catfish of Transit Love (ExChange) 4 was revealed. The name of the new catfish is Lee Jae-hyung. On the other hand, the following article will unveil more information regarding the two latest episodes of Transit Love (ExChange) 4.All you need to know about episodes 6 and 7 of Transit Love (ExChange) 4The latest episodes of Transit Love (ExChange) 4 also revealed the occupation of some of the contestants, and the rest might be covered in the show's next week's episode. Here are the contestants' occupations as informed through the show's latest episodes:Min-kyu - Korean medicine doctorBaek-hyun - ActorJi-hyun - Actress &amp; ModelMin-hyung - DancerWoo-sik - DancerThe contestants also go on a selective date mission, where the participants are asked to choose one person for a date. During the same time, Yoo-sik chooses Hyeon-ji, and Hyeon-ji also chooses Yoo-sik. The other contestants fail to get matches and therefore, they are expected to go on a group activity with the other unmatched contestants. Therefore, Yoo-sik and Hyeon-ji go on an outdoor picnic at a park, and others engage in outdoor cooking activities.During the date, Yoo-sik also opens up about his conflicts. He confesses his lingering feelings for Min-kyung but also expressed that he wants to see where his relationship with Hyeon-ji will go. Hyeon-ji, on the other hand, also expressed to Ji-yeon that she's scared about Yoo-sik projecting his feelings for Min-kyung towards Hyeon-ji.On the other hand, the other couples of the show, such as Baek-hyun and Yun-nyeong and Woo-jin and Ji-yeon, are consistently expressing their interests towards one another without many conflicts. Towards the end of the seventh episode, it was announced that X Room will open from the next episode. X Room is a private and secluded room in the house, which mandates one ex-couple to sit down for a conversation.The ex-couples are also expected to spend the night in the room, and this event forces direct confrontation between the ex-partners, especially when they have unresolved conflicts and issues. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming episodes of Transit Love (ExChange) 4.