  "Truly the sweetest"- Fans react to Stray Kids' Felix and Han's heartwarming gesture and advice for NEXZ members at TMAs backstage

"Truly the sweetest"- Fans react to Stray Kids' Felix and Han's heartwarming gesture and advice for NEXZ members at TMAs backstage

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 14, 2025 16:15 GMT
Stray Kids
Stray Kids' Felix and Han's meet NEXZ members (Images via X/@Stray_Kids & @NEXZ_official)

On October 14, 2025, a behind-the-scenes video from The Fact Music Awards 2025 on NEXZ's channel went viral. It revealed Stray Kids members Felix and Han’s kind interaction with the rookie boy group.

The clip was filmed backstage during rehearsals in Macau and showed the senior idols visiting NEXZ’s waiting room. They treated them with snacks and offered heartfelt advice.

Felix was seen carrying ice cream bars for the group after their stage rehearsal. Meanwhile, Han checked in on their well-being and chatted warmly with them. Han asked if the NEXZ members were doing fine and also expressed affection. He even said that he would get them food and drinks whenever they wanted.

Felix advised them to “stay humble” and “kind-hearted.” He explained that success follows those who work hard and remain humble. The Stray Kids member said,

"This might sound a little old-fashioned, but just stay humble. As long as you're kind-hearted, everything will come to you. Keep working hard."

The younger idols were left in awe as they described Felix as “angel-like,” with one even saying he looked like a character straight out of an animation.

Both moments were filmed for the rookie group's behind-the-scenes content and threw light onto the camaraderie between the two JYP Entertainment groups. As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but share their admiration for the two Stray Kids members. Many called their actions the "sweetest.” An X user, @Keekee_IX, wrote,

"Felix is truly the sweetest."
Others too joined in praising them for staying humble despite their success. Some fans opined that Han’s personality and Felix’s words showed why they’re loved not only by fans but also by fellow artists.

Others joked about how the rookie members must have felt like meeting the idols backstage. Some also mentioned how it feels to see Stray Kids members as seniors now.

NEXZ’s growing journey and upcoming activities

Amidst their backstage encounter with Stray Kids, NEXZ has recently gained traction as one of JYP Entertainment’s renowned rookie groups. The septet, formed during the Nizi Project Season 2 group, includes Tomoya, Yu, Haru, So Geon, Seita, Hyui, and Yuki.

They made their Korean debut in May 2024 with Ride the Vibe and followed with their Japanese debut in August of the same year. NEXZ has had a hectic schedule in 2025. They delivered their first Japanese live tour, One Bite, in 15 cities with over 50,000 fans attending.

TMA Behind-the-scenes (Image via X/@NEXZ_official)
TMA Behind-the-scenes (Image via X/@NEXZ_official)

They also released their second EP, O-RLY?, in April and followed it up with One Bite (Japanese Ver.) in July.

The group is currently preparing for their first Korean concert, One Beat. It is scheduled for October 25–26 at Olympic Hall, alongside their upcoming EP Beat-Boxer, which will release on October 27.

Their backstage moments with Stray Kids added a touching note to what has already been a milestone year for them.

Edited by Somava
