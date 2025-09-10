“Truly unnecessary”- Internet reacts to Kmedia allegedly shading BTS over BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s ‘Song of the year’ VMAs win

On September 8, following BLACKPINK's Rosé's win at the MTV VMAs 2025 for her song APT. feat Bruno Mars under the Song of the Year category, the South Korean media outlet Chosun released an article about the same. While many fans were happy about the recognition the idol was garnering due to her recent win at the MTV VMAs 2025, many fans and netizens were outraged by Chosun's report.In their article, Chosun also mentioned BTS, stating that the BLACKPINK member won the Song Of The Year category under the MTV VMAs even before BTS could make this achievement. This statement was made to acknowledge that this was the first time a K-pop artist had won this particular award category under the MTV VMAs. Here's what Chosun stated in their article:&quot;Even BTS Missed Out on MTV’s ‘Song of the Year,’ BLACKPINK’s Rosé Wins with ‘ATP.’… A First for K-Pop&quot;Therefore, many fans and netizens were outraged about the unnecessary comparison and called out the new outlet, Chosun, for their unprofessional statement in their article about BLACKPINK Rosé's recent win at the MTV VMAs 2025. Several people also explained that the article puts forth a perspective that seemingly downplays Rosé's achievement. Here are a few fan reactions on the same:&quot;Truly unnecessary. Fans always do this and media are doing it too? As if both groups don't get enough hate...&quot;Sika I&amp;amp;B100 @BBHVHOBILINKTruly unnecessary. Fans always do this and media are doing it too? As if both groups don't get enough hate...Many fans and netizens continued to express their criticism towards' Chosun's article on BLACKPINK Rosé's win.GINK PYK 🔶 @GinkPunyis10043LINK@pannchoa APT's success is due to Rosé and Bruno Mars.odette @odette_rosieLINK@pannchoa hmm we just love discrediting women’s success on here don’t weGeeo @geeqkxcLINK@pannchoa Really?! Crediting men for a woman’s success!apple 🫧 @_babyapple_LINK@pannchoa stupid article ever lolOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.keiko @keikohaitaniiLINK@pannchoa The song is easy listening and so catchy also both Rose and Bruno Mars have a massive fans themselves are more than enough to make the song succeeded, there's nothing to do with BTS.De @illaygallLINKgod forbids a successful woman without mentioning men. embarrassJ 💜🎤 @kimtaeriumLINKFunniest and most dumb thing I've ever read lmaoojae ˚୨୧⋆｡˚ @Me_ovvvLINKNo man can pave a way for a successful womanAll you need to know about BLACKPINK's Rosé and her solo activitiesBLACKPINK's Rosé, otherwise known as Roseanne Park, is a New Zealand and South Korean singer who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016, alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. She stands as one of the vocalists of the group. However, in December 2023, following the members' contract expiration with YG Entertainment, all of them chose to depart with the agency.Regardless, the group's contract as BLACKPINK is still valid under YG Entertainment. Therefore, for solo promotions and activities, the members signed with different agencies or kickstarted their own labels. BLACKPINK's Rosé signed a management contract with THE BLACK LABEL, a subsidary under YG Entertainment for her schedules in South Korea.She also signed with Atlantic Records for her international activities. While the idol has released singles and EPs during her time under YG Entertainment like, On The Ground and Gone, she officially kickstarted her solo career with the release of her first collaborative single with Bruno Mars for the song APT., which was released in October 2024.Soon, she followed it up with the release of her first studio album, Rosie, which held the song, toxic till the end as its title track. The album also contains a total of twelve tracks with several collaborations with artists like Carter Lang and Omar Fedi. Rosie also majorly explored music genres such as pop-punk and alternative pop with RnB and Ballad styles from the 1990s.On the other hand, the idol is also currently on tour with her fellow BLACKPINK members for their 2025-26 DEADLINE World Tour. After the completion of their first leg in August this year, the second leg is expected to kickstart in October, with shows in cities like Bangkok, Jakarta, Tokyo, and more.